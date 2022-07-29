Training Camp Observations: Day 3

The practice intensity is slowly starting to ramp up in Berea.

Players were still without pads and speeds were still kept to a minimum at points of Friday's third practice of training camp, but real competition still took place in the form of multiple 7-on-7 periods and one low-tempo 11-on-11 period. It was the first time in camp that the offense took reps against actual defensive players, and there were a few notable plays and observations from both sides.

So let's dive in.

– No side necessarily "won" the day, but the defense had the biggest play of the afternoon when CB A.J. Green intercepted Jacoby Brissett during 7-on-7 drills. Green was covering fullback Johnny Stanton and jumped to pick off the pass, which was the first interception of camp and only interception of the day.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said the Browns will place heavy emphasis on turnovers this training camp. One way they could be doing that is through an "Alpha Dogs" game, which is being run between four teams among the defense. Woods wouldn't reveal the teams or stat categories, but he did say there a prize would be given at the end of camp.

Whoever had Green on their team likely scored well, and Woods hopes more turnovers come throughout camp.