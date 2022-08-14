Training Camp Observations: Day 12

Two days after picking up a preseason win in Jacksonville, the Browns were back at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Sunday for the first of three practice days before they welcome the Eagles for joint practices later this week.
Those joint practices, which take place in Berea on Thursday and Friday, will be the two most important practice days of camp. The Browns will be able to go against an opponent other than themselves in a controlled environment, and head coach Kevin Stefanski plans to take advantage of that by giving Browns starters plenty of reps.
As a result, he also plans to rest most of the starters in the second preseason game against the Eagles next Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
"We have three practices, we will take a break [Wednesday] and then we have the Philly guys coming in for Thursday-Friday," he said. "We will get a lot of good work there and then likely rest a lot of guys in that Philly game."
Here's what happened on Day 12 in Berea:
Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout camp
– Stefanski said Saturday that QB Jacoby Brissett would begin taking more snaps with the first-stringers as Week 1 approaches. Brissett made several nice throws during a seven-on-seven red zone drill where he threw touchdowns to WR Anthony Schwartz, who made an excellent diving catch to secure the ball, and TE David Njoku. He also threw a touchdown to WR Daylen Baldwin, who was signed in the earlier stages of training camp and had three catches for 25 yards Sunday against the Jaguars.
– Ethan Pocic was the center for Brissett during first team drills. The duo have already garnered plenty of snapping experience together over the course of training camp because both players started camp on the second-team. With the possible season-ending knee injury to C Nick Harris,Pocic is next up as the starting center.
Pocic, who's 6-foot-6 and 309 pounds, is a sixth-year veteran who started 40 games, all with the Seahawks.
"He is a big center," Stefanski said Saturday. "He has really good size. Has played a lot of football in his career. For us, it is just getting him good exposure to what we do, which we have been doing since April.
– WR Javon Wims another top catch of the day in the seven-on-seven red zone period. QB Josh Dobbs threw Wims an intentionally high, quick pass through defenders, and Wims made a big leap to secure it with two hands.
– The kick and punt return situation will be worth watching for the remainder of training camp with WR Jakeem Grant now on injured reserve. RB/WR Demetric Felton Jr. and Jerome Ford returned kickoffs in the special teams period Sunday, and WR Ja'Marcus Bradley handled kick and punt returns Friday in the preseason game. Stefanski said Saturday the Browns will work "a bunch of guys" at those positions.
– Speaking of Felton, he took a few handoffs during a relaxed 11-on-11 period. He almost exclusively worked with the wide receivers through the first 11 practices of camp.
– DE Myles Garrett did not practice Sunday due to a personal reason.
– DT Sheldon Day (back), C Nick Harris (knee), CB Shaun Jolly (groin), Greg Newsome II (hamstring), Elijah Nkansah (shoulder), CB Denzel Ward (foot), DE Chase Winovich (hamstring) and WR Michael Woods II (hamstring) all did not practice as well. Stefanski said Newsome will not be out for a "long time."