Training Camp

Training Camp Observations: Day 12

The Browns were back at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for a light practice

Aug 14, 2022 at 07:09 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

081422_Observations

Two days after picking up a preseason win in Jacksonville, the Browns were back at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Sunday for the first of three practice days before they welcome the Eagles for joint practices later this week.

Those joint practices, which take place in Berea on Thursday and Friday, will be the two most important practice days of camp. The Browns will be able to go against an opponent other than themselves in a controlled environment, and head coach Kevin Stefanski plans to take advantage of that by giving Browns starters plenty of reps.

As a result, he also plans to rest most of the starters in the second preseason game against the Eagles next Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"We have three practices, we will take a break [Wednesday] and then we have the Philly guys coming in for Thursday-Friday," he said. "We will get a lot of good work there and then likely rest a lot of guys in that Philly game."

Here's what happened on Day 12 in Berea:

Photos: Training Camp Day 12

Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout camp

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
1 / 44

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski with fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
2 / 44

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski with fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
3 / 44

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
4 / 44

Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) with fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
5 / 44

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) with fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
6 / 44

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) with fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
7 / 44

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) with fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
8 / 44

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) signs autographs for fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
9 / 44

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) signs autographs for fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
10 / 44

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
11 / 44

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) with fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
12 / 44

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) with fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) with a fan during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
13 / 44

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) with a fan during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) sign autographs for fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
14 / 44

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) sign autographs for fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
15 / 44

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) signs autographs for fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
16 / 44

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) signs autographs for fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
17 / 44

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
18 / 44

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Director of Player Engagement Ron Brewer during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
19 / 44

Director of Player Engagement Ron Brewer during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
20 / 44

Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) signs autographs for fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
21 / 44

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) signs autographs for fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
22 / 44

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
23 / 44

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) signs autographs for fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
24 / 44

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) signs autographs for fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
25 / 44

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
26 / 44

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (41) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
27 / 44

Safety Jovante Moffatt (41) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Lavert Hill (35) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
28 / 44

Cornerback Lavert Hill (35) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard David Moore (60) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
29 / 44

Offensive guard David Moore (60) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
30 / 44

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
31 / 44

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
32 / 44

Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
33 / 44

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
34 / 44

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
35 / 44

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) signs autographs for fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
36 / 44

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) signs autographs for fans during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
37 / 44

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
38 / 44

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
39 / 44

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
40 / 44

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
41 / 44

Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
42 / 44

Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
43 / 44

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.
44 / 44

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the twelfth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

– Stefanski said Saturday that QB Jacoby Brissett would begin taking more snaps with the first-stringers as Week 1 approaches. Brissett made several nice throws during a seven-on-seven red zone drill where he threw touchdowns to WR Anthony Schwartz, who made an excellent diving catch to secure the ball, and TE David Njoku. He also threw a touchdown to WR Daylen Baldwin, who was signed in the earlier stages of training camp and had three catches for 25 yards Sunday against the Jaguars.

Related Links

– Ethan Pocic was the center for Brissett during first team drills. The duo have already garnered plenty of snapping experience together over the course of training camp because both players started camp on the second-team. With the possible season-ending knee injury to C Nick Harris,Pocic is next up as the starting center.

Pocic, who's 6-foot-6 and 309 pounds, is a sixth-year veteran who started 40 games, all with the Seahawks.

"He is a big center," Stefanski said Saturday. "He has really good size. Has played a lot of football in his career. For us, it is just getting him good exposure to what we do, which we have been doing since April.

– WR Javon Wims another top catch of the day in the seven-on-seven red zone period. QB Josh Dobbs threw Wims an intentionally high, quick pass through defenders, and Wims made a big leap to secure it with two hands.

– The kick and punt return situation will be worth watching for the remainder of training camp with WR Jakeem Grant now on injured reserve. RB/WR Demetric Felton Jr. and Jerome Ford returned kickoffs in the special teams period Sunday, and WR Ja'Marcus Bradley handled kick and punt returns Friday in the preseason game. Stefanski said Saturday the Browns will work "a bunch of guys" at those positions.

– Speaking of Felton, he took a few handoffs during a relaxed 11-on-11 period. He almost exclusively worked with the wide receivers through the first 11 practices of camp.

– DE Myles Garrett did not practice Sunday due to a personal reason.

– DT Sheldon Day (back), C Nick Harris (knee), CB Shaun Jolly (groin), Greg Newsome II (hamstring), Elijah Nkansah (shoulder), CB Denzel Ward (foot), DE Chase Winovich (hamstring) and WR Michael Woods II (hamstring) all did not practice as well. Stefanski said Newsome will not be out for a "long time."

Related Content

news

Isaiah Thomas credits big NFL debut to motivation from daughter 

Thomas is expecting to become a father in 10 days, and his daughter was on his mind throughout his two-sack performance in Jacksonville
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 11

The Browns completed their final practice of training camp before they head to Jacksonville
news

Perrion Winfrey embracing 'all bite, no bark' approach in rookie season

Winfrey has dialed back his always-energized mindset and heightened his focus in his first NFL training camp
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 10

Cade York sent the Browns home happy with a 45-yard field goal to end practice
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 9 

The Browns have just two more full days of practice on schedule before they play their first preseason game
news

A.J. Green out to show he can 'play with the best' with impressive start to training camp

Green has made several plays early in training camp and is proving he'll be a key depth piece at cornerback in 2022
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 8

The Browns started outside and moved indoors due to thunderstorms midway through their eighth practice of training camp
news

5 early standouts from Browns training camp

The Browns have checked off 7 of 17 total training camp practices
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 7

The defense performed well on a warm Wednesday in Berea
news

QB Jacoby Brissett 'always ready to go' when the Browns need him

Brissett is set to start for the Browns in Week 1
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 6

The Browns strapped the pads Tuesday for the first time in training camp
Advertising