Training Camp Observations: Day 12

Two days after picking up a preseason win in Jacksonville, the Browns were back at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Sunday for the first of three practice days before they welcome the Eagles for joint practices later this week.

Those joint practices, which take place in Berea on Thursday and Friday, will be the two most important practice days of camp. The Browns will be able to go against an opponent other than themselves in a controlled environment, and head coach Kevin Stefanski plans to take advantage of that by giving Browns starters plenty of reps.

As a result, he also plans to rest most of the starters in the second preseason game against the Eagles next Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"We have three practices, we will take a break [Wednesday] and then we have the Philly guys coming in for Thursday-Friday," he said. "We will get a lot of good work there and then likely rest a lot of guys in that Philly game."