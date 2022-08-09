Training Camp

Training Camp Observations: Day 11

The Browns completed their final practice of training camp before they head to Jacksonville

Aug 09, 2022 at 06:40 PM
Next stop: Jacksonville.

The Browns completed their final practice Tuesday before they travel Wednesday to play their first preseason game against the Jaguars. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Friday at TIAA Bank Stadium, and the team will complete a light walk-through Wednesday before they leave for Florida, where they'll spend Thursday doing a few team-bonding activities.

"I know that it's game week and we have a game on Friday night, but we will treat today as truly a training camp day," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Tomorrow we will spend some more time on Jacksonville. We will practice a little bit earlier. Tomorrow afternoon, get on the airplane and get down to Jacksonville tomorrow night. Looking forward to a really good day today."

Here's what else happened on Day 11 in Berea.

Photos: Training Camp Day 11

Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout camp

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Nathan Zegura, Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Aditi Kinkhabwala on the Browns Live set during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Nathan Zegura, Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Aditi Kinkhabwala on the Browns Live set during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Chief of Staff and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson gets recognized in front of the team during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Chief of Staff and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson gets recognized in front of the team during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) and a fan during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) and a fan during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and the offense during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and the offense during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) and Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) and Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Running back John Kelly (41) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Running back John Kelly (41) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Youth football guests during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Youth football guests during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

A helmet during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
A helmet during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Wide receiver Javon Wims (16) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Wide receiver Javon Wims (16) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Safety Grant Delpit (22) with Ryan Clark during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Safety Grant Delpit (22) with Ryan Clark during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Youth football guests during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Youth football guests during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Chief of Staff and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Chief of Staff and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

– Stefanski didn't have any updates on which players will be available for the first preseason game. He did say, however, that the plan will be similar to how the Browns operated last season, when most of the team's starters did not play in Week 1 or Week 2. 

He highlighted the joint practices next week against the Eagles as a prime opportunity to see what the starters can do against players on a different team.

"I think it will be similar, but I think you have to make decisions based on your team, and every year, things are different," he said. "I think the one thing of note is we have Philly coming in (Preseason) Week 2 to practice versus them. I do think that is a great opportunity to get two really good days of work in a controlled setting where you do not have to play your starters as much in that (Preseason) Week 2, per se. I do think (Preseason) Week 3 we still treat it as a dress rehearsal so to speak."

– Practice started on an upsetting note for the Browns — WR Jakeem Grant suffered an Achilles injury and was carted off the field after he went down during one-on-one drills. 

Grant, a seventh-year veteran, was an All-Pro returner last season and expected to provide a spark to the Browns' return game. He was also off to a great start in camp and made several plays that highlighted his speed and playmaking ability in open space.

"I really feel awful for Jakeem," Stefanski said. "We've witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game but that doesn't make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem."

– The two biggest catches of the day were completed to WR Javon Wims and TE David Njoku. Njoku caught a perfectly-placed deep ball from QB Deshaun Watson during the one-on-one period, while Wims caught a deep ball near the sideline from Jacoby Brissett during the first round of 11-on-11 drills. Both catches were among the best all receivers have made so far in camp.

– After a bit of a rough start to practice, WR Anthony Schwartz got back on track with an impressive toe-tap catch near the sideline during 11-on-11s. He also looked sharp in 7-on-7 red zone drills and caught two touchdowns.

– WRs Mike Harley Jr. and David Bell also caught touchdowns during the red zone period. Harley, an undrafted rookie from Miami, caught two of them near the right pylon and has been one receiver on the backend of the depth chart who has impressed throughout camp. Bell, a rookie third-round selection, had his highest involvement in team drills since he was activated Saturday from the active/PUP list.

– Stefanski said he did not make a decision yet on whether Bell and Schwartz, who also returned to practice Saturday after missing time with a knee injury, would be available for the first preseason game.

– The Browns will have their next full practice day Sunday after they return from Jacksonville. It'll be the first of three straight practice days that are also the last practices open for fans. They'll be off Aug. 17 before welcoming the Eagles to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Aug. 18 and 19. The second preseason game is Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. against Philadelphia at FirstEnergy Stadium.

