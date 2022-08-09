Training Camp Observations: Day 11

– Stefanski didn't have any updates on which players will be available for the first preseason game. He did say, however, that the plan will be similar to how the Browns operated last season, when most of the team's starters did not play in Week 1 or Week 2.

He highlighted the joint practices next week against the Eagles as a prime opportunity to see what the starters can do against players on a different team.

"I think it will be similar, but I think you have to make decisions based on your team, and every year, things are different," he said. "I think the one thing of note is we have Philly coming in (Preseason) Week 2 to practice versus them. I do think that is a great opportunity to get two really good days of work in a controlled setting where you do not have to play your starters as much in that (Preseason) Week 2, per se. I do think (Preseason) Week 3 we still treat it as a dress rehearsal so to speak."

– Practice started on an upsetting note for the Browns — WR Jakeem Grant suffered an Achilles injury and was carted off the field after he went down during one-on-one drills.

Grant, a seventh-year veteran, was an All-Pro returner last season and expected to provide a spark to the Browns' return game. He was also off to a great start in camp and made several plays that highlighted his speed and playmaking ability in open space.

"I really feel awful for Jakeem," Stefanski said. "We've witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game but that doesn't make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem."

– The two biggest catches of the day were completed to WR Javon Wims and TE David Njoku. Njoku caught a perfectly-placed deep ball from QB Deshaun Watson during the one-on-one period, while Wims caught a deep ball near the sideline from Jacoby Brissett during the first round of 11-on-11 drills. Both catches were among the best all receivers have made so far in camp.

– After a bit of a rough start to practice, WR Anthony Schwartz got back on track with an impressive toe-tap catch near the sideline during 11-on-11s. He also looked sharp in 7-on-7 red zone drills and caught two touchdowns.

– WRs Mike Harley Jr. and David Bell also caught touchdowns during the red zone period. Harley, an undrafted rookie from Miami, caught two of them near the right pylon and has been one receiver on the backend of the depth chart who has impressed throughout camp. Bell, a rookie third-round selection, had his highest involvement in team drills since he was activated Saturday from the active/PUP list.

– Stefanski said he did not make a decision yet on whether Bell and Schwartz, who also returned to practice Saturday after missing time with a knee injury, would be available for the first preseason game.