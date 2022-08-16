Training Camp

Training Camp Observations: Day 14

WR Anthony Schwartz hauled in the catch of the day during an 11-on-11 period

Aug 16, 2022 at 05:40 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

081622_Observations

The Browns bid a temporary adieu to their fans from CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Tuesday on Day 14 of training camp, the last open practice day open for the public.

"The support has been unbelievable, which we really should not be surprised about from our fans," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Every single day, just having so many families out here and so many kids out here, it has been outstanding. Northeast Ohio, they love their Brownies, and we feel it when we are out here. I want to say a special thank you to all of the fans who came out today, the last couple of weeks or whatever it has been. Definitely appreciate their support."

In five short days, they'll play in front of a much bigger crowd — they'll host the Eagles on Sunday for their second preseason game and return to FirstEnergy Stadium. The game will follow two joint practices with the Eagles on Thursday and Friday, and the Browns will have an off-day Wednesday to prepare for what is the final and arguably the two most important practice days of training camp.

Here's what happened on Day 14 in Berea.

Photos: Training Camp Day 14

Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout camp

Safety John Johnson III (43) with fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
1 / 38

Safety John Johnson III (43) with fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
2 / 38

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) with fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
3 / 38

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) with fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Parnell Motley (48) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
4 / 38

Cornerback Parnell Motley (48) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
5 / 38

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
6 / 38

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
7 / 38

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) with fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
8 / 38

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) with fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
9 / 38

Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
10 / 38

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan with a Wyatt Teller signature on his forehead during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
11 / 38

A fan with a Wyatt Teller signature on his forehead during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
12 / 38

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
13 / 38

Fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Parnell Motley (48) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
14 / 38

Cornerback Parnell Motley (48) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
15 / 38

Kicker Cade York (3) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
16 / 38

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
17 / 38

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
18 / 38

Kicker Cade York (3) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
19 / 38

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
20 / 38

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Brock Hoffman (57) signs autographs for fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
21 / 38

Center Brock Hoffman (57) signs autographs for fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
22 / 38

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Training Camp Signage during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
23 / 38

Training Camp Signage during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
24 / 38

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
25 / 38

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) on the set of Browns Live during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
26 / 38

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) on the set of Browns Live during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
27 / 38

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) signs autographs for fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
28 / 38

Tight end David Njoku (85) signs autographs for fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
29 / 38

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
30 / 38

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
31 / 38

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) signs autographs for fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
32 / 38

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) signs autographs for fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
33 / 38

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
34 / 38

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
35 / 38

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
36 / 38

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) and Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
37 / 38

Center Ethan Pocic (55) and Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
38 / 38

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

– With two days of intense joint practices looming, Day 14 practice was understandably a bit shorter than previous practices, lasting roughly 80 minutes. The final few periods of practice were reserved for 11-on-11 2-minute drills, which were conducted with crowd noise blaring from a speaker. The highlight of the period was WR Anthony Schwartz catching a deep ball from QB jacoby Brissett, with Schwartz hauling in the ball as he fell inside the right pylon for a touchdown. The pass was perfect, and Schwartz tracked the ball nicely to make the over-the-shoulder catch.

Related Links

Schwartz has dealt with up-and-down performances throughout camp and admitted his game Friday, when he had two drops, was a rough one.

"Things did not go the way that we planned to and things definitely did not go the way I planned them to," he said. "This is the first game, and it is the preseason. You are supposed to learn from each game, just take that and dump it onto the next one."

Schwartz will have a chance, however, to end camp on a good note in drills against the Eagles when the joint practices begin.

"I think the big thing for any of us when we drop a pass, make a bad call or whatever it is, you have to move on," Stefanski said. "You can't dwell on those type of things. I think he has done a nice job of moving on because that is part of being a receiver is moving past those type of plays."

– The other jaw-dropping "catch" of the period ended up not being a catch, but was still impressive to watch. WR Mike Harley Jr., who returned to practice Tuesday after leaving early Monday with an ankle injury, leaped and caught a pass over the top of CB Parnell Motley. The play would've been a touchdown and one of the top highlights of camp, but Harley was out of bounds when his feet touched the ground.

–Rookie K Cade York went 6-for-6 during his field goal period, and his last kick was a 54-yarder that split the uprights and had plenty of yards to spare. York has displayed no shortage of power in his leg throughout training camp, which is why he won the team's Maurice Bassett Award, voted by local media to the most impressive rookie of training camp.

"Is that a first [for a kicker]?" Stefanski asked.

The answer: yes.

"I think he works hard at his craft. That is really the big part for me with all these rookies, but Cade in particular was working hard every single day. There are days he does not kick where he is working on his body or he is watching the tape and those types of things. Just understand that all of these rookies, while they may flash here and earn that distinction, they have to continue to work."

– S D'Anthony Bell was one of the top performers last Friday in the preseason game against Jacksonville with one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble. He kept things going Tuesday with an interception against QB Josh Rosen during a seven-on-seven period.

– OT Jack Conklin participated in team drills for the first time in training camp, although it was only during a low-tempo 11-on-11 period that looked more like a walk-through drill. He activated on Aug. 1 after his recovery from his season-ending knee injury last year.

– The Browns placed both Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton on injured reserve Tuesday, and G Michael Dunn was the player who took second-team snaps at center. Dunn is a third-year veteran who started two games last year, both of which at left guard.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Observations: Day 12

The Browns were back at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for a light practice

news

Isaiah Thomas credits big NFL debut to motivation from daughter

Thomas is expecting to become a father in 10 days, and his daughter was on his mind throughout his two-sack performance in Jacksonville

news

Training Camp Observations: Day 11

The Browns completed their final practice of training camp before they head to Jacksonville

news

Perrion Winfrey embracing 'all bite, no bark' approach in rookie season

Winfrey has dialed back his always-energized mindset and heightened his focus in his first NFL training camp

news

Training Camp Observations: Day 10

Cade York sent the Browns home happy with a 45-yard field goal to end practice

news

Training Camp Observations: Day 9

The Browns have just two more full days of practice on schedule before they play their first preseason game

news

A.J. Green out to show he can 'play with the best' with impressive start to training camp

Green has made several plays early in training camp and is proving he'll be a key depth piece at cornerback in 2022

news

Training Camp Observations: Day 8

The Browns started outside and moved indoors due to thunderstorms midway through their eighth practice of training camp

news

5 early standouts from Browns training camp

The Browns have checked off 7 of 17 total training camp practices

news

Training Camp Observations: Day 7

The defense performed well on a warm Wednesday in Berea

news

QB Jacoby Brissett 'always ready to go' when the Browns need him

Brissett is set to start for the Browns in Week 1

Advertising