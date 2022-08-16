Training Camp Observations: Day 14

Schwartz has dealt with up-and-down performances throughout camp and admitted his game Friday, when he had two drops, was a rough one.

"Things did not go the way that we planned to and things definitely did not go the way I planned them to," he said. "This is the first game, and it is the preseason. You are supposed to learn from each game, just take that and dump it onto the next one."

Schwartz will have a chance, however, to end camp on a good note in drills against the Eagles when the joint practices begin.

"I think the big thing for any of us when we drop a pass, make a bad call or whatever it is, you have to move on," Stefanski said. "You can't dwell on those type of things. I think he has done a nice job of moving on because that is part of being a receiver is moving past those type of plays."

– The other jaw-dropping "catch" of the period ended up not being a catch, but was still impressive to watch. WR Mike Harley Jr., who returned to practice Tuesday after leaving early Monday with an ankle injury, leaped and caught a pass over the top of CB Parnell Motley. The play would've been a touchdown and one of the top highlights of camp, but Harley was out of bounds when his feet touched the ground.

–Rookie K Cade York went 6-for-6 during his field goal period, and his last kick was a 54-yarder that split the uprights and had plenty of yards to spare. York has displayed no shortage of power in his leg throughout training camp, which is why he won the team's Maurice Bassett Award, voted by local media to the most impressive rookie of training camp.

"Is that a first [for a kicker]?" Stefanski asked.

The answer: yes.

"I think he works hard at his craft. That is really the big part for me with all these rookies, but Cade in particular was working hard every single day. There are days he does not kick where he is working on his body or he is watching the tape and those types of things. Just understand that all of these rookies, while they may flash here and earn that distinction, they have to continue to work."

– S D'Anthony Bell was one of the top performers last Friday in the preseason game against Jacksonville with one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble. He kept things going Tuesday with an interception against QB Josh Rosen during a seven-on-seven period.

– OT Jack Conklin participated in team drills for the first time in training camp, although it was only during a low-tempo 11-on-11 period that looked more like a walk-through drill. He activated on Aug. 1 after his recovery from his season-ending knee injury last year.