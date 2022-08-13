By the Numbers: Jerome Ford's big night, Martin Emerson Jr.'s pick-6 jump-start Browns in Jacksonville

74 — Yards covered on rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr.'s interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Emerson snagged the ball away from Jaguars WR Jeff Cotton Jr., made a cut and outran the rest of Jacksonville's offense for the go-ahead score.

3 — Turnovers forced by the Browns defense. Along with Emerson's pick, S Richard LeCounte III recovered a fumble and CB Herb Miller snagged an interception in the fourth quarter.

126.4 — QB rating for Joshua Dobbs, who was 10-of-13 for 108 yards and a touchdown.

2 — Sacks by seventh-round pick Isaiah Thomas, who was absolutely disruptive throughout the first part of the game.

7 — The Browns' offense labored in the first quarter with a mix of starters and reserves dotting the starting lineup. The group accumulated just 7 yards in the first quarter.

9 — Different Browns players who caught at least one pass in Friday's game. Ford led the way with four receptions.

3 — Third down conversions allowed by Cleveland's defense, which otherwise stymied the Jaguars on money downs.