By the Numbers: Jerome Ford's big night, Martin Emerson Jr.'s pick-6 jump-start Browns in Jacksonville

Cleveland got its biggest plays from its youngest players in a 24-13 preseason victory

Aug 12, 2022 at 10:20 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 24-13 preseason victory over the Jaguars.

102 — Yards of offense for rookie RB Jerome Ford, who jumpstarted the Browns' offense in the second quarter and continued to pile up yards the rest of the way.

41 — Ford's 41-yard run in the second quarter was the spark that got Cleveland's offense going after what had been a tough start to the preseason.

74 — Yards covered on rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr.'s interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Emerson snagged the ball away from Jaguars WR Jeff Cotton Jr., made a cut and outran the rest of Jacksonville's offense for the go-ahead score.

3 — Turnovers forced by the Browns defense. Along with Emerson's pick, S Richard LeCounte III recovered a fumble and CB Herb Miller snagged an interception in the fourth quarter.

126.4 — QB rating for Joshua Dobbs, who was 10-of-13 for 108 yards and a touchdown.

2 — Sacks by seventh-round pick Isaiah Thomas, who was absolutely disruptive throughout the first part of the game.

7 — The Browns' offense labored in the first quarter with a mix of starters and reserves dotting the starting lineup. The group accumulated just 7 yards in the first quarter.

9 — Different Browns players who caught at least one pass in Friday's game. Ford led the way with four receptions.

3 — Third down conversions allowed by Cleveland's defense, which otherwise stymied the Jaguars on money downs.

9 — Days separating the Browns from their second preseason game, an Aug. 21 tilt with the Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium that will come on the heels of two joint practices at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

