Deshaun Watson speaks with Aditi Kinkhabwala before start vs. Jaguars

A full transcript of the interview is below:

Kinkhabwala: "OK, Deshaun. As you get ready to get on the bus, let's just start with this one: It's been 19 months since you played a game of competitive football. How are you feeling about that?"

Watson: "I'm super excited. I'm excited to get out there with my new teammates and go out there and compete. Each and every snap, I want to make sure I cherish that because I'm not sure when the next time I'll be able to get out there with those guys so I'm super excited."

Kinkhabwala: "As you say that, your eligibility is still in question, and although this appeal is ongoing, I have to ask you: The initial ruling from Judge Sue (L.) Robinson made a very specific point of saying that your lack of remorse played into her decision making. It's been a part of the narrative surrounding you. What is your response to that?"

Watson: "Look, I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation. The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward."

Kinkhabwala: "Grow and learn, we fully expect that there will be some time that you are away from the team. What does your growth on a personal level look like? How are you spending that time?"

Watson: "I know I have a lot of work to put in, especially on the field to be able to make sure I'm ready to play whenever that time comes whenever I can step back on the field, but also, the biggest thing is I want to continue counseling and I want to make sure that I'm growing as a person, as an individual for my decision making on and off the field. I want to make sure that I'm just evolving in the community as much as possible, and that is for the Cleveland community, that is the NFL community and beyond."

Kinkhabwala: "OK, we appreciate the time, Deshaun."