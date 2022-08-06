Training Camp Observations: Day 9 

Training camp is officially halfway complete.

The Browns wrapped their ninth of 17 total training camp practices on a humid, hot Sunday in front of another energetic crowd of fans. Players wore pads for the third time in camp as they continue to prepare for a likely hot environment in their first preseason game in Jacksonville on Aug. 12.

Speaking of the Jacksonville trip, head coach Kevin Stefanski said before practice that the team will leave Wednesday, two days before the game, to do a light walk-through practice and team-bonding activities on Thursday. The game is on Friday.

"I wanted to go in early and kind of have some team activities," Stefanski said. "There are some things that I think that we can get down there and take a look at in Jacksonville, which I think the players will have a nice experience doing. It just gives us opportunities to do some team-building exercises, which anytime that you travel, that is team-building enough. Just being around each other, felt like (Preseason) Week 1 was the right time to do that."

That gives the Browns two more days of full practice before they hop on the plane for the first this year.

Here's what happened on Day 9 in Berea:

– The offense started the day on a rather rough note. The first pass of 11-on-11 team drills was bobbled and caught by CB Greg Newsome II (more on him later), and the next plays included a dropped pass near the sideline and a botched snap. Nick Chubb broke the spell of poor plays with a long run where he went mostly untouched for about 20 yards.

– Chubb has been one of the most fascinating players to watch in camp so far. Players aren't allowed to tackle, so it's difficult to gauge the true success of run plays, but Chubb has had multiple runs where a defender hasn't been able to put a hand on him.

S John Johnson III remarked Saturday on Chubb's incredible burst he always seems to find when he gets past the second level of the defense.