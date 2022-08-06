Training Camp

Training Camp Observations: Day 9 

The Browns have just two more full days of practice on schedule before they play their first preseason game

Aug 06, 2022 at 06:12 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

080622_Observations

Training camp is officially halfway complete.

The Browns wrapped their ninth of 17 total training camp practices on a humid, hot Sunday in front of another energetic crowd of fans. Players wore pads for the third time in camp as they continue to prepare for a likely hot environment in their first preseason game in Jacksonville on Aug. 12.

Speaking of the Jacksonville trip, head coach Kevin Stefanski said before practice that the team will leave Wednesday, two days before the game, to do a light walk-through practice and team-bonding activities on Thursday. The game is on Friday.

"I wanted to go in early and kind of have some team activities," Stefanski said. "There are some things that I think that we can get down there and take a look at in Jacksonville, which I think the players will have a nice experience doing. It just gives us opportunities to do some team-building exercises, which anytime that you travel, that is team-building enough. Just being around each other, felt like (Preseason) Week 1 was the right time to do that."

That gives the Browns two more days of full practice before they hop on the plane for the first this year.

Here's what happened on Day 9 in Berea:

– The offense started the day on a rather rough note. The first pass of 11-on-11 team drills was bobbled and caught by CB Greg Newsome II (more on him later), and the next plays included a dropped pass near the sideline and a botched snap. Nick Chubb broke the spell of poor plays with a long run where he went mostly untouched for about 20 yards.

– Chubb has been one of the most fascinating players to watch in camp so far. Players aren't allowed to tackle, so it's difficult to gauge the true success of run plays, but Chubb has had multiple runs where a defender hasn't been able to put a hand on him. 

S John Johnson III remarked Saturday on Chubb's incredible burst he always seems to find when he gets past the second level of the defense.

"We can't really hit him out here, but the way he's coming through a hole, you don't want to get in front of him," he said. "He hits another gear once he breaks through the second line of defense. He kicks up and takes off … It's astonishing and amazing to watch even when you're out there on the field. I'm glad he's on our team."

Photos: Training Camp Day 9

Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout camp

Safety John Johnson III (43) with fans during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
1 / 44

Safety John Johnson III (43) with fans during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
2 / 44

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) with fans during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
3 / 44

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) with fans during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
4 / 44

A fan during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
5 / 44

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) signs autographs for fans during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
6 / 44

Tight end David Njoku (85) signs autographs for fans during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Josh Rosen (19) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
7 / 44

Quarterback Josh Rosen (19) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (41) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
8 / 44

Running back John Kelly (41) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) with fans during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
9 / 44

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) with fans during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski signs autographs for fans during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
10 / 44

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski signs autographs for fans during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
11 / 44

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
12 / 44

Tight end David Njoku (85) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
13 / 44

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
14 / 44

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
15 / 44

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
16 / 44

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) and Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
17 / 44

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) and Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A football during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
18 / 44

A football during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
19 / 44

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
20 / 44

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
21 / 44

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (81) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
22 / 44

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (81) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
23 / 44

Center Nick Harris (53) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
24 / 44

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
25 / 44

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
26 / 44

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
27 / 44

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
28 / 44

A helmet during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
29 / 44

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
30 / 44

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
31 / 44

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
32 / 44

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
33 / 44

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
34 / 44

Fans during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
35 / 44

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
36 / 44

Fans during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
37 / 44

Tight end David Njoku (85) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
38 / 44

Defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) signs autograph for a fan during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
39 / 44

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) signs autograph for a fan during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
40 / 44

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) with a fan during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
41 / 44

Tight end David Njoku (85) with a fan during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (81) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
42 / 44

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (81) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
43 / 44

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Punter Joseph Charlton (8) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.
44 / 44

Punter Joseph Charlton (8) during the ninth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 6, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

– Part of the offensive struggles can be chalked up to several receivers not participating in team drills as they either recover from injuries or take a rest day. WR Amari Cooper was given a rest day, while Anthony Schwartz, David Bell and Jakeem Grant were all excluded from team drills. Schwartz was back in pads and practicing for the first time since he suffered a knee injury at the beginning of camp, while Bell was activated from the active/PUP list earlier in the day. He'll be eased back into action. 

– WR Michael Woods II also missed his second straight practice with a hamstring injury. Stefanski said the injury was one he re-aggravated from spring workouts and will "miss some time."

– OK, back to Newsome. He's looked excellent in camp so far and has handled all assignments well whether they've come from the outside or slot, where he'll likely line up most whenever CB Denzel Ward (foot) returns to practice in full capacity. In addition to his interception from the tipped pass, he also had this marvelous example of sticky coverage in 1-on-1 battles with receivers.

Related Links

– P Corey Bojorquez, a left-footed punter, returned to practice from a right foot injury and delivered several moonshots during the punting period. The Browns started the drill practicing punts from deep in the end zone, and Bojorquez sent the first kick over the head of Grant, who was at least 60 yards away. Bojorquez has drilled the two longest punts of the last two NFL seasons with a 72-yard shot in 2020 and an astounding 82-yard punt in 2021.

– The second- and third-team offense finished the day on strong notes with a sequence that included four consecutive touchdowns in 7-on-7 red zone drills. The plays went as followed: Jacoby Brissett to TE Harrison Bryant, Josh Dobbs to WR Mike Harley Jr., Josh Rosen to WR Daylen Baldwin, Rosen to Harley. On the final play of the period, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden caught a toe-tap TD pass from Rosen and celebrated with a quick dance, a shoulder jump with David Njoku and a scream into the crowd.

– DT Sheldon Day (back) also did not practice.

– The Browns will practice Sunday before taking an off-day Monday. They will then practice Tuesday before leaving for Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Related Content

news

A.J. Green out to show he can 'play with the best' with impressive start to training camp

Green has made several plays early in training camp and is proving he'll be a key depth piece at cornerback in 2022
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 8

The Browns started outside and moved indoors due to thunderstorms midway through their eighth practice of training camp
news

5 early standouts from Browns training camp

The Browns have checked off 7 of 17 total training camp practices
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 7

The defense performed well on a warm Wednesday in Berea
news

QB Jacoby Brissett 'always ready to go' when the Browns need him

Brissett is set to start for the Browns in Week 1
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 6

The Browns strapped the pads Tuesday for the first time in training camp
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 5

Here's what happened on the field during the Browns' fifth day of training camp
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 4

Fans brought the energy and noise to the practice fields for the fourth practice of training camp
news

Chris Kiffin: DPOY award 'absolutely' in Myles Garrett's future

Garrett has taken big steps in his game the last two seasons. A big jump again in 2022 could mean he earns some hardware
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 3

The Browns ran several competitive periods Friday for the first time in training camp, which led to a few notable plays
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 2

The Browns were back outside for a light practice under the sun on Day 2 of training camp
Advertising