Browns activate David Bell, Anthony Walker Jr. and Javon Wims

The Browns on Saturday activated WR David Bell from the active/physically-unable-to-perform list, LB Anthony Walker Jr. from the active/non-football injury list and activated WR Javon Wims from the active/non-football illness list.

Bell is a rookie third-round draft pick from Purdue who caught 93 passes for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns last season and will have a chance to carve a considerable role in the offense in his first NFL season. He performed well in practices during the offseason program and only recorded a single drop during organized team activities.

Walker is a sixth-year veteran who is entering his second season in Cleveland. He led the Browns with 113 tackles last year and has eclipsed 100 tackles in a season three times in his career.

Wims is a fourth-year veteran who has totaled 28 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He last appeared in a game with the Bears in 2020.