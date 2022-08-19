Training Camp

Observations from Day 2 of joint practices vs. Eagles

The Browns worked on red zone and 2-minute drills in their final joint practice against the Eagles

Aug 19, 2022 at 05:56 PM
Anthony Poisal
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns on Friday concluded training camp with their second joint practice against the Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Here's what happened during the roughly 90-minute long practice on a sunny day in Berea.

– The core focus of the practice was centered around red zone work, and QB Jacoby Brissett opened the first seven-on-seven team period with back-to-back touchdown passes to WR Amari Cooper. Brissett and Cooper had one of their best practices of camp, and more of those will be needed now that Brissett is officially locked in as the Browns' starting QB for the first 11 games of the season.

"We know Jacoby," Cooper said. "We understand what he brings to the table. We see him practice every day and see how hard he works. We 100 percent believe in him. He would not be back there if we did not. Not really worried about what outsiders say. We're just going to go out there and do our thing."

Brissett didn't throw an interception during the two joint practices, which speaks to how smart he is with the ball. That's been one of his best skills over the course of his seven-year career, where he's thrown only 17 picks in 1,208 career pass attempts in stops in New England, Indianapolis and Miami. The Browns believe his wisdom can keep them in the playoff chase through Week 12. 

Several huge matchups will occur in that span, including a game apiece against each of the three teams in the AFC North and arguably the toughest two-game stretch of the year in Weeks 11 and 12 with games against the Bills and Buccaneers.

The second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Tackle Lane Johnson (65) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Tackle Lane Johnson (65) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Running back Jerome Ford (34), Tight end Miller Forristall (86), Safety Ronnie Harrison (33), Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) and Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Running back Jerome Ford (34), Tight end Miller Forristall (86), Safety Ronnie Harrison (33), Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) and Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Run Game Coordinator Ben Bloom during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Run Game Coordinator Ben Bloom during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Kicker Cade York (3) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Kicker Cade York (3) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Cornerback Lavert Hill (35) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Cornerback Lavert Hill (35) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

The team during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
The team during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 19, 2022.

The Browns signed Brissett over the offseason because of his experience and ability to keep the offense steady as a backup. He's smart — LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah called him a "shaman" — and head coach Kevin Stefanski highlighted his belief that the experience will serve him well as he temporarily takes the reins in Cleveland. 

"Jacoby, he is 29, but he has seen a lot in this game," Stefanski said. "Going back to his days in New England and his days in Indianapolis, he has seen a lot, and that is the NFL for quarterbacks as starters, as backups and those types of things. I do think he is able to impart wisdom as a 'shaman' to some of those young guys."

– Brissett also had a fast start in 11-on-11 team drills and hit TE David Njoku for two touchdowns on the first set of plays. The first was a crisp pass to him near the right pylon, while the second took a little more effort on Njoku's part — he caught a screen pass and outraced Eagles defenders to cross the plane.

– Defensively, the Browns mostly struggled to contain Eagles Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown during the two joint practice days. Brown made a few tricky grabs Friday and had his way with the Browns' defensive backs on several plays.

– DE Isaac Rochell is one player who might've stood out most on the defense through the two joint practice days. He was constantly reaching the backfield and had at least two sacks on Day 2 as well as an excellent stop for a loss on a run play. His second sack was during the final period of 11-on-11 work, when the Eagles were running a pass play from the 1-yard line. Rochell evaded his blocker and was ready to take down QB Gardner Minshew within seconds after the ball was snapped.

– WR David Bell has been looking to find some consistency and overcome some mental mistakes in practice after he missed the first week of training camp with a foot injury. He looked much sharper Friday and had a nice touchdown catch during an 11-on-11 red zone period.

"Young player. Coming along," Stefanski said. "He was out there for a little bit with that injury. He had a false start and dropped a ball, but he also made a couple of plays. He's just a young player and needs more reps."

– The Browns largely struggled in the final team period, which featured 2-minute drill work where the offense, down eight points, had to score a touchdown. The Eagles' first-team offense was the only group who found the end zone, while the Browns did not with either of their first or second-team groups.

– K Cade York went 5-for-6 in the field goal period that ended practice. He made two kicks from 50 yards before he missed a 55-yarder wide right. It's been said all training camp and is worth saying again, but York can kick the ball far. He unofficially had three misses in 36 tries during field goal periods in camp, and none of them were for a lack of distance. Even the field goals from at least 40 yards are entering near the upper-third of the uprights and have plenty of length when they're past the goal posts.

– DE Myles Garrett returned to practice Friday after he was excused for four days due to a personal reason. His participation was limited to individual drills.

