Observations from Day 2 of joint practices vs. Eagles

The Browns signed Brissett over the offseason because of his experience and ability to keep the offense steady as a backup. He's smart — LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah called him a "shaman" — and head coach Kevin Stefanski highlighted his belief that the experience will serve him well as he temporarily takes the reins in Cleveland.

"Jacoby, he is 29, but he has seen a lot in this game," Stefanski said. "Going back to his days in New England and his days in Indianapolis, he has seen a lot, and that is the NFL for quarterbacks as starters, as backups and those types of things. I do think he is able to impart wisdom as a 'shaman' to some of those young guys."

– Brissett also had a fast start in 11-on-11 team drills and hit TE David Njoku for two touchdowns on the first set of plays. The first was a crisp pass to him near the right pylon, while the second took a little more effort on Njoku's part — he caught a screen pass and outraced Eagles defenders to cross the plane.

– Defensively, the Browns mostly struggled to contain Eagles Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown during the two joint practice days. Brown made a few tricky grabs Friday and had his way with the Browns' defensive backs on several plays.

– DE Isaac Rochell is one player who might've stood out most on the defense through the two joint practice days. He was constantly reaching the backfield and had at least two sacks on Day 2 as well as an excellent stop for a loss on a run play. His second sack was during the final period of 11-on-11 work, when the Eagles were running a pass play from the 1-yard line. Rochell evaded his blocker and was ready to take down QB Gardner Minshew within seconds after the ball was snapped.

– WR David Bell has been looking to find some consistency and overcome some mental mistakes in practice after he missed the first week of training camp with a foot injury. He looked much sharper Friday and had a nice touchdown catch during an 11-on-11 red zone period.

"Young player. Coming along," Stefanski said. "He was out there for a little bit with that injury. He had a false start and dropped a ball, but he also made a couple of plays. He's just a young player and needs more reps."

– The Browns largely struggled in the final team period, which featured 2-minute drill work where the offense, down eight points, had to score a touchdown. The Eagles' first-team offense was the only group who found the end zone, while the Browns did not with either of their first or second-team groups.

– K Cade York went 5-for-6 in the field goal period that ended practice. He made two kicks from 50 yards before he missed a 55-yarder wide right. It's been said all training camp and is worth saying again, but York can kick the ball far. He unofficially had three misses in 36 tries during field goal periods in camp, and none of them were for a lack of distance. Even the field goals from at least 40 yards are entering near the upper-third of the uprights and have plenty of length when they're past the goal posts.