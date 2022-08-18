Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matchup
- The Browns are coming off a 24-13 win over the Jaguars last Friday in Jacksonville in their first preseason game.
- The Browns last played the Eagles on Nov. 22, 2020, when the Browns won 22-17 in Cleveland. They lead the all-time regular season series 32-17.
Storylines to Watch
- Closing a long weekend – The Browns will host two joint practices with the Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Thursday and Friday.
- Rookies try to repeat – Rookies such as CB M.J. Emerson Jr., RB Jerome Ford, K Cade York and DE Isaiah Thomas all turned in big debuts last week against the Jaguars, and each of them figure to receive big playing time again with the Browns set to rest their starters.
- Back at home – The Browns will be back at home for the first time in 2022.
Watch on TV
Pre-Game: Sunday, 12:30 p.m., News 5 (Cleveland Area)
Game: Friday, 1 p.m., News 5, NFL Network
Announcers: Chris Rose, Joe Thomas, Aditi Kinkhabwala (sidelines)
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
