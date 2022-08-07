Training Camp Observations: Day 10

Cade York closed the curtains for the Browns on Day 10 of training camp.

To conclude a sizzling Sunday practice and allow players to forego post-practice meetings, York drilled a 45-yard field goal that snuck inside the left upright. He made the kick as the whole team watched and cheered and was swarmed by teammates as Wyatt Teller lifted him onto his shoulders.

The situation was the most pressure York has likely faced on a kick since the Browns drafted in the fourth round last spring, but that'll change when the preseason begins Friday and when the Browns head to Charlotte for Week 1 on Sept. 11.

Still, the Browns challenged York, and he pulled through. That wasn't a surprise to special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, who praised York's competitiveness and poise before practice.

"I think anytime you put a young player in a competitive situation, it's only going to help him going forward," Priefer said. "The great thing about Cade is he is very confident. A lot of kickers, you have to kind of baby them a little bit and pamper them a little bit. 'Do not hurt his psyche' type thing.