Training Camp Observations: Day 10

Cade York closed the curtains for the Browns on Day 10 of training camp.
To conclude a sizzling Sunday practice and allow players to forego post-practice meetings, York drilled a 45-yard field goal that snuck inside the left upright. He made the kick as the whole team watched and cheered and was swarmed by teammates as Wyatt Teller lifted him onto his shoulders.
The situation was the most pressure York has likely faced on a kick since the Browns drafted in the fourth round last spring, but that'll change when the preseason begins Friday and when the Browns head to Charlotte for Week 1 on Sept. 11.
Still, the Browns challenged York, and he pulled through. That wasn't a surprise to special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, who praised York's competitiveness and poise before practice.
"I think anytime you put a young player in a competitive situation, it's only going to help him going forward," Priefer said. "The great thing about Cade is he is very confident. A lot of kickers, you have to kind of baby them a little bit and pamper them a little bit. 'Do not hurt his psyche' type thing.
"Cade is not like that at all. He is only 21 years old, which is incredible. He is very mature. He understands his craft. He is very smart. He is very confident. I think that is going to help here, especially in Cleveland."
Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout camp
Here's what else happened in Berea on Day 10:
– The Browns spent a large bulk of practice working on 2-minute drills, and each offense simulated driving the length of the field with 1:10 on the clock. Jacoby Brissett looked crisp in his session with the second-team and completed long passes to WR Javon Wims and TE Miller Forristall. That drive ended with a short field goal from York.
– The first-team was up next — they initially did a walkthrough of the 2-minute drive before the second-team stepped up. Deshaun Watson rolled to his right and threw a deep pass on the run to TE Harrison Bryant, who jumped and tapped both feet in bounds to make a catch that drew big cheers from the crowd. Watson attempted to hit WR Anthony Schwartz on a deep ball a few plays later, but the pass was incomplete. The drive also ended on a short York field goal.
– The third-stringers were the only unit to find the end zone. QB Josh Dobbs hit TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden on a deep 30-yard touchdown pass for a successful and quick end to the sequence. Mitchell-Paden has looked strong the last two days and also had a touchdown Saturday in red zone drills.
– York's day was one kick away from being perfect. He missed the sixth and final attempt during the field goal period from 50 yards out. He's now 22-for-24 in training camp, and his only misses have been from 50 and 58 yards.
– The defensive play of the day was made by CB M.J. Emerson Jr. during 11-on-11 drills. Emerson, a rookie third-round draft pick, made one of the most impressive plays of camp with a diving pass breakup on deep ball attempt to WR Donovan Peoples-Jones.
– DT Sheldon Day (back), CB Shaun Jolly (groin), LB Silas Kelly (hamstring) CB Denzel Ward (foot) and WR Michael Woods II (hamstring) all missed practice due to injury.
– The Browns are off Monday and will return Tuesday for their final practice before leaving for Jacksonville. They'll be in Jacksonville a day before their first preseason game Friday for a light walkthrough and team-bonding activities.