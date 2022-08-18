Observations from Day 1 of Browns-Eagles joint practices

– The biggest play of the day by the offense was a Watson deep ball to WR Anthony Schwartz, who has rebounded nicely since he had a few drops in Jacksonville and had a big opportunity to get back on track in the joint practices. His big play Thursday started him off on a good note.

– Defensively, the Browns looked strong in the first 7-on-7 period. CB Parnell Motley and LB Jacob Phillips each had interceptions, and third-round CB M.J. Emerson Jr. had a pass-breakup in coverage against WR Devonta Smith.

– The Browns' offensive line held up well against the Eagles' defensive front of six-time Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox and first-round rookie Jordan Davis. Guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller are two of the best in the league, which made the matchup especially intriguing to watch, but C Ethan Pocic also deserves credit for standing tall. After some early run stops and pressure by Cox and Davis, the duo was largely quiet the rest of the afternoon.

– After spending most of training camp at wide receiver, RB Demetric Felton Jr. has taken carries at running back the last two days of practice. He's still completing work as a receiver, too, but is now being used in both roles for the first time since camp began.

– LT Jedrick Wills Jr. was replaced by Alex Taylor during the last 11-on-11 period.