Observations from Day 1 of Browns-Eagles joint practices

The joint practice provided a good snapshot of how the offense might look with QB Jacoby Brissett

Aug 18, 2022 at 05:48 PM
The Browns practiced Thursday against the Eagles on a hot, sunny afternoon at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, kicking off the first of two joint practices against Philadelphia before the teams meet Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Here's what happened during the roughly 90-minute long practice:

–QB Jacoby Brissett is set to be the Browns' starter for the first 11 games of the season following the suspension of Deshaun Watson, and one of the top things to watch during the two days was how well he could lead the offense against an actual opposing defense.

Brissett kept most of his passes short, but they were completed and didn't lead to turnovers. That's how the offense might look with him under center — he's a QB who takes what the defense gives him and aims more to prevent mistakes rather than force big plays. His biggest pass of the day was a completion to WR Amari Cooper that would've gained at least 30 yards. He also did not throw an interception.

Photos: Joint Practices with the Eagles - Day 1

The first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Cornerback Shaun Jolly (49) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Cornerback Parnell Motley (48) and Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Cornerback Parnell Motley (48) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Cornerback Parnell Motley (48) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) and Javon Hargrave during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Browns General Manager Andrew Berry and General Manager Howie Roseman during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Punter Joseph Charlton (8) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Tight end David Njoku (85) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Tight end David Njoku (85) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) and Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
Wide receiver Javon Wims (16) during the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 18, 2022.
– The biggest play of the day by the offense was a Watson deep ball to WR Anthony Schwartz, who has rebounded nicely since he had a few drops in Jacksonville and had a big opportunity to get back on track in the joint practices. His big play Thursday started him off on a good note.

– Defensively, the Browns looked strong in the first 7-on-7 period. CB Parnell Motley and LB Jacob Phillips each had interceptions, and third-round CB M.J. Emerson Jr. had a pass-breakup in coverage against WR Devonta Smith.

– The Browns' offensive line held up well against the Eagles' defensive front of six-time Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox and first-round rookie Jordan Davis. Guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller are two of the best in the league, which made the matchup especially intriguing to watch, but C Ethan Pocic also deserves credit for standing tall. After some early run stops and pressure by Cox and Davis, the duo was largely quiet the rest of the afternoon.

– After spending most of training camp at wide receiver, RB Demetric Felton Jr. has taken carries at running back the last two days of practice. He's still completing work as a receiver, too, but is now being used in both roles for the first time since camp began.

– LT Jedrick Wills Jr. was replaced by Alex Taylor during the last 11-on-11 period.

– DE Myles Garrett was excused for personal reasons for the fourth day of practice. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett is "expected back soon."

