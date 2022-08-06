BrownsCamp Daily: Joe Thomas delivering 'incredibly helpful' instructions to O-Line

Browns offensive linemen have benefitted from having a third coach on the field through the first nine days of training camp.

The coach's name? Joe Thomas.

The 10-time Pro Bowl tackle has been at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for practices and has been giving the O-Line technique tips in the cool-down period after practice. His lessons are an addition to the tutelage already supplied by offensive line coach Bill Callahan and assistant coach Scott Peters, and everyone has absorbed his teachings.

"Joe Thomas has been incredibly helpful," Callahan said. "It's great to have him back with us. As we all know, the last two years with the COVID protocols have been challenging where we would have loved to have had him in, and we have said that before. This is just such a great idealistic situation for him to be here."

Thomas has been in Cleveland to watch practices as he prepares for his color commentator role for the Browns during preseason games. In addition to group instructions, he's spent 1-on-1 time with current left tackle, Jedrick Wills Jr. Wills was the 10th overall pick in 2020 and expressed interest in learning from Thomas after he was drafted, but he hadn't been able to spend individual time with him due to the pandemic protocols in recent seasons.