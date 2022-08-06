BrownsCamp Daily: Joe Thomas delivering 'incredibly helpful' instructions to O-Line

Browns offensive linemen have benefitted from having a third coach on the field through the first nine days of training camp.
The coach's name? Joe Thomas.
The 10-time Pro Bowl tackle has been at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for practices and has been giving the O-Line technique tips in the cool-down period after practice. His lessons are an addition to the tutelage already supplied by offensive line coach Bill Callahan and assistant coach Scott Peters, and everyone has absorbed his teachings.
"Joe Thomas has been incredibly helpful," Callahan said. "It's great to have him back with us. As we all know, the last two years with the COVID protocols have been challenging where we would have loved to have had him in, and we have said that before. This is just such a great idealistic situation for him to be here."
Thomas has been in Cleveland to watch practices as he prepares for his color commentator role for the Browns during preseason games. In addition to group instructions, he's spent 1-on-1 time with current left tackle, Jedrick Wills Jr. Wills was the 10th overall pick in 2020 and expressed interest in learning from Thomas after he was drafted, but he hadn't been able to spend individual time with him due to the pandemic protocols in recent seasons.
That's changed in 2022. Thomas has been open to spending as much time with Wills as he can, and Wills — and the other linemen — have embraced every second of it.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski has been pleased to see Thomas spend so much time with the crew.
"Joe is always welcome here," he said Friday. "I've told him that. He can come every day if he wants. We will set up a locker for him. He's somebody who has done it at such a high level for such a long time and been through the ups and downs of an NFL season, so I just feel like he has a lot to offer our guys. As much as Joe is willing, we're always willing to take him here in Berea."
Here's what else you might've missed from Day 9:
