BrownsCamp Daily: The pads are on, but a bigger practice awaits

Here’s what else you might’ve missed from Friday in West Virginia

Jul 29, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — The pads were finally strapped on Friday, but the practice fields weren't full of the normal sounds of cracking and hitting that are normally heard on the first padded day of training camp.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski called it an "acclimation day," which meant players were wearing pads but weren't going to be going against each other just yet.

"What we're going to do today is really focus on technique," Stefanski said. "Sometimes the pads go on and technique goes out the window, so we're going to spend a ton of time in individuals today, and really tomorrow we'll have what will look like an offense versus defense, padded practice – more so tomorrow.

"Today is a shorter workout in time, but heavy emphasis on individual and high intensity."

The practice was indeed quick and was over after roughly one hour. The only physical portion of it was a special teams period to close practice, when special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone had players practice blocks on return plays.

Because the Browns have one extra week of practice compared to a normal training camp schedule due to their participation in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3, the "ramp-up" period of training camp has been even slower.

It's all an effort to avoid injuries and allow players time to ease into usual training camp intensity.

"I'm used to just getting out there, going full speed and then you can kind of feel that wear and tear on your body," new S Juan Thornhill said. "You start to get super sore when you're going, consistent days, hard back-to-back. But here, it's more like you're practicing hard and then you think you're about to go again, and then it's like a pull back a little bit, let your body recover.

"I really enjoy it, and I feel like it's just going to help us out a lot and keep guys healthy and get us close to the season."

Saturday should be the peak intensity day of the Browns' trip to West Virginia.

The pads will be on again, and this time, players will be allowed to lower their shoulder and dish out some strikes.

"I'm always ready," Thornhill said. "I'm not backing down on hitting."

Here's what else you might've missed Friday in West Virginia.

