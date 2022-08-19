High School Game of the Week

Presented by

Elyria vs. Elyria Catholic square off in High School Game of the Week

Aug 19, 2022 at 05:37 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
HSGOTW Returns (1)

Friday's game between Elyria and Elyria Catholic is this week's High School Game of the Week!

Here's everything you need to know if you're looking to see it live in person.

WHO: Elyria (0-0), Elyria Catholic (0-0)

WHERE: Dan Reaser Stadium, Elyria, 725 Gulf Rd, Elyria, OH 44035

WHEN: 7:00pm

ELYRIA PLAYERS TO WATCH: Isiah Johnson (LB) and Braylon Raise (DE)

ELYRIA CATHOLIC PLAYERS TO WATCH: Tony Grasso (DE) and Tavion Thomas (RB/LB)

THE COACHES: Delvin Culliver, Elyria (10-21) and Brian Fox, Elyria Catholic (30-14)

Follow us on Twitter @BrownsYouthFB for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com after the game for photos, MVPs of the game and more.

