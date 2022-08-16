K Cade York named Browns' Maurice Bassett Award winner for standout training camp performance

Cade York has been nearly perfect through his first NFL training camp.

York, a rookie fourth-round pick from LSU, has wowed coaches, players and fans in the bleachers with his powerful and accurate leg. He's unofficially gone 22-of-24 during the team's field goal periods and has delivered multiple field long-range field goals, which has instilled the Browns with even more confidence that he'll be a consistent force in his first NFL season.

The pressure certainly hasn't affected York's performance in training camp, and that's why he's been named the team's Maurice Bassett Award winner, an honor voted on by local reporters and annually given to the Browns' top-performing rookie at training camp.

"We are excited about Cade, and he has done a nice job out here," head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Aug. 6. "This is a process, so we have to get through the preseason, get into the season and see where he is. We are excited to have him. Obviously in those moments when you need a guy, you are going to want a guy who can come through for you."

York's most notable moment in training camp was when he kicked a 45-yard field goal at the end of practice on Day 10 to allow players to skip post-practice meetings. Stefanski put the pressure on York to drill the kick in front of the whole team, and he delivered.

"I think anytime you put a young player in a competitive situation, it's only going to help him going forward," special team coordinator Mike Priefer said on Aug. 7. "The great thing about Cade is he is very confident."

Teammates of York who are previous winners include CB Greg Newsome II (2021), TEHarrison Bryant (2020) and Myles Garrett (2017).