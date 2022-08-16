Transactions

Presented By

Browns claim WR Easop Winston

Winston appeared in three games with the Saints in 2021

Aug 16, 2022 at 04:42 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
081622_Winston

The Cleveland Browns have claimed WR Easop Winston via waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

Winston is a 5-11, 190-pound first-year player from Washington State. He originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020 before joining the New Orleans Saints in 2021. He appeared in three games for New Orleans in 2021, catching one reception for five yards and returned 10 punts for 119 yards after spending majority of the season on the club's practice squad. Winston is a native of San Francisco, Calif.

Related Content

news

Browns place Nick Harris, Dawson Deaton on injured reserve

The Browns' remaining centers include Ethan Pocic and Brock Hoffman

news

Browns terminate contract of DT Sheldon Day, waive OT Elijah Nkansah with injury designation

Day appeared in seven games with the Browns last season

news

CB Denzel Ward activated from active/PUP list

The Browns also waived WR Derrick Dillon

news

Browns place WR Jakeem Grant on injured reserve

Grant, a seventh-year veteran, suffered an Achilles injury during Tuesday's practice

news

Browns sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk, waive LB Silas Kelly

Kunaszyk has appeared in 26 games and totaled four tackles

news

Browns sign DE Chris Odom, place DE Stephen Weatherly on injured reserve

Odom was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2017

news

Browns activate David Bell, Anthony Walker Jr. and Javon Wims

Bell, Walker and Wims will return for their first practices of training camp

news

Browns sign CB Lavert Hill, waive CB Reggie Robinson II

Hill has served practice squad stints with the Chiefs, Eagles, Cardinals and 49ers

news

Browns sign WR Daylen Baldwin, waive S Nate Meadors

Baldwin is a rookie WR from Michigan

news

Browns activate OT Jack Conklin, make other roster moves

The Browns also waived WR Isaiah Weston with an injury designation and signed WR Derrick Dillon

news

Browns claim S Jovante Moffatt

Moffatt spent the last two seasons with the Browns after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2020

Advertising