Browns claim WR Easop Winston

Winston is a 5-11, 190-pound first-year player from Washington State. He originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020 before joining the New Orleans Saints in 2021. He appeared in three games for New Orleans in 2021, catching one reception for five yards and returned 10 punts for 119 yards after spending majority of the season on the club's practice squad. Winston is a native of San Francisco, Calif.