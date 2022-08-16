Depth Chart

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 2 preseason vs. Eagles

Cleveland hosts Philadelphia for for its second preseason game

Aug 16, 2022 at 03:30 PM
The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Week 2 preseason game Sunday against the Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and the game can be seen on News 5 (Cleveland market).

Offense

Position1st2nd3rd4th5th6th
WRAmari CooperAnthony SchwartzJa'Marcus Bradley*Travell Harris*Daylen Baldwin
LTJedrick Wills Jr.James Hudson IIIAlex Taylor
LGJoel BitonioMichael DunnDrew Forbes
CEthan Pocic*Brock Hoffman
RGWyatt TellerBlake HanceHjalte FroholdtDavid Moore Jr.
RTJack ConklinChris Hubbard*Ben Petrula
TEDavid NjokuMiller Forristall*Zaire Mitchell-Paden
WRDonovan Peoples-Jones*David Bell*#Michael Woods IIJavon Wims*Mike Harley Jr.
QBDeshaun WatsonJacoby BrissettJoshua DobbsJosh Rosen
RBNick ChubbKareem HuntD'Ernest JohnsonDemetric Felton Jr.*Jerome FordJohn Kelly Jr.
TEHarrison BryantJohnny Stanton IVNakia Griffin-Stewart*Marcus Santos-Silva

Defense

Position1st2nd3rd4th5th6th
LDEMyles Garrett#Chase WinovichCurtis Weaver*Isaiah Thomas
LDTJordan ElliottTommy Togiai*Roderick Perry II
RDTTaven Bryan*Perrion Winfrey*Glen Logan
RDEJadeveon Clowney*Alex WrightIsaac RochellChris Odom
WILLJeremiah Owusu-KoramoahTony Fields IIWillie Harvey Jr.
MIKEJacob Phillips/Anthony Walker Jr.Jordan Kunaszyk
SAMSione TakitakiDakota Allen
LCBDenzel WardGreedy WilliamsA.J. GreenParnell Motley
RCB#Greg Newsome II*Martin Emerson Jr.Herb Miller*#Shaun JollyLavert Hill
SSGrant DelpitRonnie Harrison Jr.*D'Anthony BellJovante Moffatt
FSJohn Johnson IIIRichard LeCounte IIILuther Kirk IV

Special Teams

Position1st2nd3rd
PCorey BojorquezJoseph Charlton
K*Cade York
HCorey BojoroquezJoseph Charlton
KRDemetric Felton Jr.
PRDemetric Felton Jr.
LSCharley Hughlett

*- rookie

# - injured

