Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 2 preseason vs. Eagles

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Week 2 preseason game Sunday against the Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and the game can be seen on News 5 (Cleveland market).
Offense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|Anthony Schwartz
|Ja'Marcus Bradley
|*Travell Harris
|*Daylen Baldwin
|LT
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|James Hudson III
|Alex Taylor
|LG
|Joel Bitonio
|Michael Dunn
|Drew Forbes
|C
|Ethan Pocic
|*Brock Hoffman
|RG
|Wyatt Teller
|Blake Hance
|Hjalte Froholdt
|David Moore Jr.
|RT
|Jack Conklin
|Chris Hubbard
|*Ben Petrula
|TE
|David Njoku
|Miller Forristall
|*Zaire Mitchell-Paden
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|*David Bell
|*#Michael Woods II
|Javon Wims
|*Mike Harley Jr.
|QB
|Deshaun Watson
|Jacoby Brissett
|Joshua Dobbs
|Josh Rosen
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Kareem Hunt
|D'Ernest Johnson
|Demetric Felton Jr.
|*Jerome Ford
|John Kelly Jr.
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|Johnny Stanton IV
|Nakia Griffin-Stewart
|*Marcus Santos-Silva
Defense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|LDE
|Myles Garrett
|#Chase Winovich
|Curtis Weaver
|*Isaiah Thomas
|LDT
|Jordan Elliott
|Tommy Togiai
|*Roderick Perry II
|RDT
|Taven Bryan
|*Perrion Winfrey
|*Glen Logan
|RDE
|Jadeveon Clowney
|*Alex Wright
|Isaac Rochell
|Chris Odom
|WILL
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Tony Fields II
|Willie Harvey Jr.
|MIKE
|Jacob Phillips/Anthony Walker Jr.
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|SAM
|Sione Takitaki
|Dakota Allen
|LCB
|Denzel Ward
|Greedy Williams
|A.J. Green
|Parnell Motley
|RCB
|#Greg Newsome II
|*Martin Emerson Jr.
|Herb Miller
|*#Shaun Jolly
|Lavert Hill
|SS
|Grant Delpit
|Ronnie Harrison Jr.
|*D'Anthony Bell
|Jovante Moffatt
|FS
|John Johnson III
|Richard LeCounte III
|Luther Kirk IV
Special Teams
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|P
|Corey Bojorquez
|Joseph Charlton
|K
|*Cade York
|H
|Corey Bojoroquez
|Joseph Charlton
|KR
|Demetric Felton Jr.
|PR
|Demetric Felton Jr.
|LS
|Charley Hughlett
*- rookie
# - injured