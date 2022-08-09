WR Jakeem Grant Sr. suffers Achilles injury in practice

Grant was carted off the practice field Tuesday

Aug 09, 2022 at 05:11 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

WR Jakeem Grant Sr., a seventh-year veteran expected to serve as the Browns' leading kick and punt returner, left practice early Tuesday with an Achilles injury.

Grant was carted off the field after he went down during a one-on-one drill.

"I really feel awful for Jakeem," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We've witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game but that doesn't make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem."

A 2021 All-Pro returner, Grant worked with the first-team offense and had been one of the top pass catchers to begin training camp in addition to serving as the lead return man.

Grant averaged 11.9 yards per punt return and 23.4 yards per kick return last season. He scored a punt return touchdown in each of the last two seasons and had the longest return of the league in 2021 with a 97-yard touchdown. He had scored a punt or kick return touchdown in five of his six seasons in the league since he was drafted by the Dolphins in the sixth round in 2016.

