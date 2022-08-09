WR Jakeem Grant Sr. suffers Achilles injury in practice

WR Jakeem Grant Sr., a seventh-year veteran expected to serve as the Browns' leading kick and punt returner, left practice early Tuesday with an Achilles injury.

Grant was carted off the field after he went down during a one-on-one drill.

"I really feel awful for Jakeem," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We've witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game but that doesn't make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem."

A 2021 All-Pro returner, Grant worked with the first-team offense and had been one of the top pass catchers to begin training camp in addition to serving as the lead return man.