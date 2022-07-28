Training Camp

John Johnson III says Grant Delpit is "one of the best"

Johnson thinks Delpit’s versatility will lift the entire secondary

Jul 28, 2022 at 12:55 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

072822_JJ3-Delpit

John Johnson III sees a little bit of everything in Grant Delpit, which is why he believes he's positioned for a breakout season in 2022.

Johnson, a sixth-year veteran safety entering his second year with the Browns, thinks Delpit's versatility as a safety who can play at all levels of the defense will help the secondary be one of the best in the league. The group certainly showed flashes of that potential toward the end of last season, when the entire defense clicked and held opponents to an average of 18.5 points in the final seven games.

Delpit played well in that stretch, registering 31 tackles in the last four games. He proved he could handle assignments as a deep safety or closer to the line of scrimmage — the kind of versatility the Browns coveted when they drafted him in the second round in 2020.

"He's one of the best, period," Johnson said Thursday before the second practice of training camp. "He's like a mixture of myself or Ronnie (Harrison Jr.). I feel like he could pretty much do everything. He can take the ball away. He's explosive. He's a good leader."

Photos: Training Camp Day 1

Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout camp

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
1 / 30

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Guard Dawson Deaton (52) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
2 / 30

Guard Dawson Deaton (52) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
3 / 30

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
4 / 30

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
5 / 30

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
6 / 30

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
7 / 30

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
8 / 30

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
9 / 30

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (41)` during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
10 / 30

Running back John Kelly (41)` during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
11 / 30

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
12 / 30

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
13 / 30

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Brock Hoffman (57) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
14 / 30

Center Brock Hoffman (57) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
15 / 30

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (70) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
16 / 30

Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (70) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
17 / 30

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Dale Jones during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
18 / 30

Dale Jones during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
19 / 30

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
20 / 30

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
21 / 30

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
22 / 30

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
23 / 30

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
24 / 30

Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
25 / 30

Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
26 / 30

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
27 / 30

Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Parnell Motley (48) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
28 / 30

Cornerback Parnell Motley (48) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
29 / 30

Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Ben Petrula (67) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.
30 / 30

Offensive tackle Ben Petrula (67) during the first day of the acclimation period at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Delpit snagged one interception and three pass breakups in 15 games with seven starts last year. He was one of the standout players of offseason workouts and knocked down multiple passes across OTAs and minicamp.

Now, he's set to be one of the top players of the Browns' secondary.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods loves using three-safety sets, and Delpit will be a prime piece of those plans because of his ability to play anywhere. The three-safety sets allow the defense to disguise coverages and be flexible in assignments, and now that the group has a full year of experience and chemistry, Johnson is confident they're in for a big season.

"I think we can do pretty much anything," Johnson said. "Our safeties don't really get mixed in that top tier of safeties, so I think this is an opportunity for us to know each other, feed off each other … and be the best trio in the league."

A breakout year from Delpit could certainly help them attain that level, and Johnson is confident such a season is ahead for the 23-year-old.

"He does everything right," Johnson said. "I think he's the glue to the safety room and the (defensive backs)."

Related Links

Related Content

news

Training Camp Observations: Day 2

The Browns were back outside for a light practice under the sun on Day 2 of training camp

news

Josh Rosen hoping to 'apply what I've learned' in next NFL opportunity with Browns

Despite constant shuffling around the league, Rosen feels he's learned a lot across his four NFL seasons and is looking to prove it in Cleveland

news

Training Camp Observations: Day 1

The Browns opened training camp Wednesday with a light practice inside the fieldhouse at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

news

2022 Browns Training Camp features 11 free open practices, beginning July 30 at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Tickets are now available!

news

Andrew Berry believes Browns are poised to 'be in a really good spot'

After several months of anticipation, the talented roster built by Andrew Berry is on full display for training camp

news

2021 Browns Training Camp fan activation details

2021 Cleveland Browns Training Camp features 13 free open practices for fans – 12 at the team's CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and the Orange & Brown Practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 8.

news

2021 Browns Training Camp features 12 free open practices, beginning July 30

news

Watch Building the Browns: The Preseason Comes To An End

Episode premieres at 11:30 a.m. on News 5 and YouTube.com/Browns

news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart vs. Lions - 8/26

Cleveland hosts Detroit for its preseason finale

news

Watch Building the Browns: Dawg Days Of Camp

Episode premieres at 11:30 a.m. on News5 and YouTube.com/Browns

news

Former Browns WR Rod Streater embraces new chapter as scouting intern after recovering from neck injury

The former Browns WR has kept a positive focus after a fluky play ended his career last season

Advertising