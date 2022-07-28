John Johnson III says Grant Delpit is "one of the best"

Delpit snagged one interception and three pass breakups in 15 games with seven starts last year. He was one of the standout players of offseason workouts and knocked down multiple passes across OTAs and minicamp.

Now, he's set to be one of the top players of the Browns' secondary.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods loves using three-safety sets, and Delpit will be a prime piece of those plans because of his ability to play anywhere. The three-safety sets allow the defense to disguise coverages and be flexible in assignments, and now that the group has a full year of experience and chemistry, Johnson is confident they're in for a big season.

"I think we can do pretty much anything," Johnson said. "Our safeties don't really get mixed in that top tier of safeties, so I think this is an opportunity for us to know each other, feed off each other … and be the best trio in the league."

A breakout year from Delpit could certainly help them attain that level, and Johnson is confident such a season is ahead for the 23-year-old.