Training Camp Observations: Day 1

As rain fell outside Wednesday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, the Browns remained inside and conducted a low-tempo first practice of training camp.

Players were without pads and helmets and went through walkthrough drills as the Browns kicked off the first of 17 total training camp practices. The defense and offense each shared half the field to conduct their respective drills for roughly 40 minutes and didn't feature players exerting speeds any faster than light jogs.

"We had a lot of meetings yesterday, and today, we'll shift gears and get into a walkthrough mode," Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said before practice. "We're really excited to be back and work. We're very, very pleased with where they are from a conditioning and body standpoint. I think that was evident in their body weights and lean muscle mass. These guys put in a ton of work, and I'm very appreciative."

The intensity — and sunshine, hopefully — will only increase from here.

Here's what else you need to know from Wednesday, the first of four straight practice days before an off-day on Sunday.

– Stefanski said QBs Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett would receive most of the reps throughout camp, so it wasn't any surprise to see them take most of the walkthrough snaps and work through calling audibles and positioning players at the line of scrimmage. That appeared to be the top focus for the QBs on Day 1.

– One thing that was apparent from the first round of media interviews today: The defense doesn't lack confidence. Myles Garrett and Greg Newsome II each believe the group can be the top unit in the league after it finished fifth in the NFL in total defense last year.

"We'll be as dominant as we want to be," Garrett said. "We have a lot of talented guys across the board, and I feel like this is probably the most well-rounded we've been since I've been here."

The defense became more dominant toward the second half of last season, and much of that success can be attributed to new players grasping the defensive coordinator Joe Woods' system. All but two of the starters from last year have returned this year, which is why Stefanski believes the group can pick up where they left off.