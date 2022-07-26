Browns report to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for training camp

The Browns are officially back in Cleveland.
Veterans reported to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Tuesday and began preparations for the 2022 season. Rookies and QBs have been in the building since Friday, however, and the whole team won't hit the field for their first practice until Wednesday. Saturday will be the first practice open for fans — the first of 11 open practice — and the first episode of "Browns Live," which will broadcast live from the fields.
We'll have you covered on all news, quotes and takeaways from each practice right here at ClevelandBrowns.com.
Here's what the full camp schedule looks like:
|Date
|Time
|Wednesday, July 27
|Closed Practice
|Thursday, July 28
|Closed Practice
|Friday, July 29
|Closed Practice
|Saturday, July 30
|2 p.m.
|Sunday, July 31
|No practice
|Monday, Aug. 1
|2 p.m.
|Tuesday, Aug. 2
|2 p.m.
|Wednesday, Aug. 3
|2 p.m.
|Thursday, Aug. 4
|No practice
|Friday, Aug. 5
|2 p.m.
|Saturday, Aug. 6
|2 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 7
|2 p.m.
|Monday, Aug. 8
|No practice
|Tuesday, Aug. 9
|2 p.m.
|Wednesday, Aug. 10
|Closed Practice
|Thursday, Aug. 11
|No practice
|Friday, Aug. 12
|Preseason Game 1: at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. ET, News 5
|Saturday, Aug. 13
|No practice
|Sunday, Aug. 14
|2 p.m.
|Monday, Aug. 15
|2 p.m.
|Tuesday, Aug. 16
|2 p.m.
|Wednesday, Aug. 17
|No practice
|Thursday, Aug. 18
|Closed Practice
|Friday, Aug. 19
|Closed Practice
|Saturday, Aug. 20
|No practice
|Sunday, Aug. 21
|Preseason Game 2: vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET, News 5