Browns report to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for training camp

The Browns reported for training camp Tuesday and will hold their first practice Wednesday

Jul 26, 2022 at 06:23 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

072622_PlayerReport

The Browns are officially back in Cleveland.

Veterans reported to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Tuesday and began preparations for the 2022 season. Rookies and QBs have been in the building since Friday, however, and the whole team won't hit the field for their first practice until Wednesday. Saturday will be the first practice open for fans — the first of 11 open practice — and the first episode of "Browns Live," which will broadcast live from the fields.

Related Links

Photos: In Focus - Behind the Scenes at Media Day

Check exclusive photos of Browns players posing for a team photoshoot

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2022.
1 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
2 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2022.
3 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
4 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
5 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2022.
6 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2022.
7 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2022.
8 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2022.
9 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2022.
10 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2022.
11 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
12 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2022.
13 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
14 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
15 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
16 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
17 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
18 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
19 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
20 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
21 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
22 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
23 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
24 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
25 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
26 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
27 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
28 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
29 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.
30 / 30

Behind the scenes photos of the 2022 Media Day shoot at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

We'll have you covered on all news, quotes and takeaways from each practice right here at ClevelandBrowns.com.

Here's what the full camp schedule looks like:

Table inside Article
DateTime
Wednesday, July 27Closed Practice
Thursday, July 28Closed Practice
Friday, July 29Closed Practice
Saturday, July 302 p.m.
Sunday, July 31No practice
Monday, Aug. 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 32 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 4No practice
Friday, Aug. 52 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 62 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 72 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8No practice
Tuesday, Aug. 92 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 10Closed Practice
Thursday, Aug. 11No practice
Friday, Aug. 12Preseason Game 1: at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. ET, News 5
Saturday, Aug. 13No practice
Sunday, Aug. 142 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 152 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 162 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 17No practice
Thursday, Aug. 18Closed Practice
Friday, Aug. 19Closed Practice
Saturday, Aug. 20No practice
Sunday, Aug. 21Preseason Game 2: vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET, News 5

Related Content

news

Browns place Denzel Ward, Jack Conklin on active/PUP, make other roster moves

The Browns placed two players on the active/PUP list and three other on non-football injury/illness lists

news

10 for '22: Which player from the secondary shines most in 2022?

Nathan Zegura, Jason Gibbs and Anthony Poisal make their predictions for some of the top questions surrounding the Browns ahead of training camp

news

Nick Chubb goes viral with not one, but two weightlifting videos in same week

Chubb's returned to his old high school and put on an epic weightlifting clinic

news

Browns sign QB Josh Rosen

Rosen, the 10th overall pick in 2018, has thrown for 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 24 career games

Advertising