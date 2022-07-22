Browns sign QB Josh Rosen

Rosen, who started his career with the Cardinals, has passed for 2,864 yards, 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 24 games. He has 16 starts and most recently started three games in 2019 with the Dolphins, who acquired him via trade from Arizona in 2019. He was waived in 2020 and has since spent time with the 49ers and Falcons. Rosen made four appearances with the Falcons last season.