Training Camp Observations: Day 2

After kicking off training camp indoors Wednesday with a light practice, the Browns were back outside and under the sun Thursday for their second practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Here's what we saw on Day 2 from Berea.
– As expected, practice speeds were subdued again as the Browns continued their early ramp-up period of camp. The offense still hasn't taken a snap against the defense, although both groups ran drills at or close to full speed on separate fields for the second half of the roughly hour-long practice.
Expect the intensity to be ramped up significantly Tuesday. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said that will be the first day the Browns practice in pads.
– Linebackers, tight ends and offensive and defensive linemen wore Guardian Caps. The white, padded caps are wrapped around their helmets and are geared to provide extra protection from concussions. They are mandatory across the league for those four position groups through the second preseason game.
"Anything we can do to make our game safer, we're all about it," Stefanski said. "That's something that is new this year. I think the guys are open to it. Like anything, I'm sure there's going to be getting used to it. We used them with rookies in that first camp when we had them and the quarterbacks out here. I think it'll become the norm in our game."
– Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones both displayed smooth hands throughout the day. Peoples-Jones was one of the stars of training camp last year and wowed with tricky catches just about every day, and while he hasn't faced defenders yet in camp so far, he still started the early portion of camp in similar form. He made another nice leaping catch on a throw from Deshaun Watson and looked comfortable catching all passes from the Browns' new QB.
– On the first of a few plays the full offensive unit simulated toward the end of practice, Watson hit Cooper on a pretty deep ball. A couple plays later, Watson delivered a similar deep ball to Peoples-Jones. Those were the extent of the "big plays" from Thursday, but it's safe to assume the Browns will be running plenty of those passes between those players throughout camp.
– Anthony Schwartz left practice early with a left knee injury. He walked off with a trainer under his own power.
– David Bell remains on the physically unable to perform list with a foot injury, but he did practice catching a few passes from an assistant. Stefanski said Wednesday that Bell suffered his injury late in minicamp but added "we will be OK."
– One interesting player to watch throughout camp will be Demetric Felton Jr. He's played a hybrid RB-WR since the Browns drafted him in the sixth round in 2021 but has spent the first two days of camp strictly as a receiver. That shouldn't be a surprise given the crowdedness of the running back room. He's taken a few reps in the slot the first two days, and it'll be interesting to see how much he still plays there when Bell — who took most of the slot reps in the spring — returns from the PUP list.
– The Browns will practice again Friday and Saturday before their first off-day Sunday. Saturday will be the first practice open to fans, and many of them will experience new amenities the Browns have added along the side of the fields facing Pearl St. A big grandstand, adirondack chairs and other seating areas have been added to the open space, which previously featured houses and was not part of CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.