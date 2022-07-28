Training Camp Observations: Day 2

– Linebackers, tight ends and offensive and defensive linemen wore Guardian Caps. The white, padded caps are wrapped around their helmets and are geared to provide extra protection from concussions. They are mandatory across the league for those four position groups through the second preseason game.

"Anything we can do to make our game safer, we're all about it," Stefanski said. "That's something that is new this year. I think the guys are open to it. Like anything, I'm sure there's going to be getting used to it. We used them with rookies in that first camp when we had them and the quarterbacks out here. I think it'll become the norm in our game."