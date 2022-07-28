Josh Rosen hoping to 'apply what I've learned' in next NFL opportunity with Browns

Josh Rosen's next NFL opportunity has arrived, and he's ready to embrace it one day at a time.

Rosen, the 10th overall pick of the 2018 draft, signed with the Browns on Friday and is eager to begin a fresh start in Cleveland as he competes for a backup quarterback position in training camp. He was the fourth QB the Browns added this offseason and is hoping to find some stability in Cleveland, his sixth NFL city and third in the last year.

"I'm very excited," Rosen said. "This is a really good football team with some awesome, smart coaches. I've just been living in the facility trying to catch up, run the offense and figure out my role."

Rosen was one of the top players of the 2018 draft class after a stellar career at UCLA. His draft stock ascended after he won Freshman All-American and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2015, and his first-round status was solidified after he passed for a program-record 3,756 passing yards his junior season in 2017.

The NFL has been a different challenge. He's thrown for 2,864 yards with 12 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in 24 games. His tenure in Arizona lasted just one season, and he was traded to the Dolphins in 2019 and waived in 2020. He's since made stops with the Buccaneers, 49ers and Falcons.

Rosen, 25, wants to prove he can stop the shuffling in Cleveland. He feels familiar with the playbook from Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, which is predicated around wide-zone blocking, play-action passes and heavy use of the run game, and Stefanski said the Browns will test Rosen to see what he can do in the offense.

"He's a skilled football player and has been in a bunch of different systems," he said. "He knows a lot of football, but we really feel like we have a young player and will see what he can do over the next couple weeks and what he can handle."

Rosen believes the system is QB-friendly and will help him adapt quickly with his new team.