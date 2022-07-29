BrownsCamp Daily: Amari Cooper believes Browns playbook fits his strengths

Training camp is only two days old, but it's already apparent that Amari Cooper is fitting perfectly into his new NFL home.

Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowler whom the Browns acquired in a trade with the Cowboys in March, said Thursday he already has a strong grasp of the playbook. He's a fan of what Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has sketched for him and the Browns' new additions at QB in Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Josh Dobbs and Josh Rosen, and is ready to get to work to continue to improve chemistry.

"I pretty much have the playbook down pat now," he said, "so I'm just trying to — instead of looking at them on an iPad — I'm trying to come out here and get the reps in."

Cooper took several reps Thursday and looked smooth catching passes from Watson, one of which was a deep ball thrown perfectly into Cooper's hands.

The offense hasn't played against the defense yet in camp, but when they do, the Browns will have a chance to see just how effective Cooper can be in their playbook. From what Cooper has studied so far, he believes the plays and routes are well-designed to maximize his skills and the other strengths of the offense.

"Some coaches who are very intentional with their matchups and skillset of their players," Cooper said. "I think Kevin (Stefanski) is really intentional implementing plays that are good for the skillset of the players. I've been able to see a lot of that early on, particularly with me and double moves. That's something that I've shown out and been good at throughout my career."