#BrownsCamp Daily: Amari Cooper believes Browns playbook fits his strengths

Get caught up on all you missed from Thursday's practice

Jul 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Training camp is only two days old, but it's already apparent that Amari Cooper is fitting perfectly into his new NFL home.

Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowler whom the Browns acquired in a trade with the Cowboys in March, said Thursday he already has a strong grasp of the playbook. He's a fan of what Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has sketched for him and the Browns' new additions at QB in Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Josh Dobbs and Josh Rosen, and is ready to get to work to continue to improve chemistry.

"I pretty much have the playbook down pat now," he said, "so I'm just trying to — instead of looking at them on an iPad — I'm trying to come out here and get the reps in."

Cooper took several reps Thursday and looked smooth catching passes from Watson, one of which was a deep ball thrown perfectly into Cooper's hands.

The offense hasn't played against the defense yet in camp, but when they do, the Browns will have a chance to see just how effective Cooper can be in their playbook. From what Cooper has studied so far, he believes the plays and routes are well-designed to maximize his skills and the other strengths of the offense.

"Some coaches who are very intentional with their matchups and skillset of their players," Cooper said. "I think Kevin (Stefanski) is really intentional implementing plays that are good for the skillset of the players. I've been able to see a lot of that early on, particularly with me and double moves. That's something that I've shown out and been good at throughout my career."

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 2 in Berea.

Photos: Training Camp Day 2

Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout camp

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
1 / 37

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
2 / 37

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
3 / 37

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
4 / 37

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
5 / 37

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
6 / 37

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
7 / 37

Tight end David Njoku (85) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
8 / 37

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
9 / 37

General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Luther Kirk IV (36) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
10 / 37

Safety Luther Kirk IV (36) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Josh Rosen (19) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
11 / 37

Quarterback Josh Rosen (19) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
12 / 37

Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
13 / 37

Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
14 / 37

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
15 / 37

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
16 / 37

Tight end David Njoku (85) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
17 / 37

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
18 / 37

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
19 / 37

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Carson Walch during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
20 / 37

Carson Walch during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
21 / 37

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (41) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
22 / 37

Running back John Kelly (41) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
23 / 37

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
24 / 37

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
25 / 37

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
26 / 37

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
27 / 37

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
28 / 37

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Silas Kelly (51) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
29 / 37

Linebacker Silas Kelly (51) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
30 / 37

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
31 / 37

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
32 / 37

Center Nick Harris (53) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
33 / 37

Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
34 / 37

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
35 / 37

A helmet during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
36 / 37

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.
37 / 37

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the second day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 28, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Training Camp Observations: Day 2

John Johnson III says Grant Delpit is "one of the best" and is "the glue" of safety room

Josh Rosen hoping to 'apply what I've learned' in next NFL opportunity with Browns

