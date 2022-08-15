Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio land on NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022

Three Browns players cracked the first half of the rankings in the NFL's annual Top 100 countdown, the league's annual rankings of the greatest players in the NFL today as voted by NFL players.

CB Denzel Ward (No. 87) and OGs Wyatt Teller (No. 83) and Joel Bitonio (No. 55) all landed on the list, which aired Sunday night on NFL Network.

Ward earned the second Pro Bowl nomination of his career in 2021 and was the top Browns' secondary player with a team-leading three interceptions and 10 pass breakups. His 99-yard pick-six in Week 9 against the Bengals was the longest play by an NFL defender last season.

Teller and Bitonio both anchored an offensive line that helped the Browns' run game finish fourth in the league with 145.4 average rushing yards per game a year ago. Teller landed an 84.9 grade by Pro Football Focus last season, while Bitonio was given a 93.9 grade. Both players were also Pro Bowlers in 2021.