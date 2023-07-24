Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah still feels 'fast and quick' with added weight

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has begun his third training camp with the Browns on a much more heavier — yet still speedy — note.
Owusu-Koramoah, the third-year linebacker, kept his offseason focus on adding some weight and recovering from a foot injury that resulted in him finishing the season on injured reserve. Now, with an altered diet that's led to some more pounds, Owusu-Koramoah not only feels healthy but also more ready to take on the pounding of playing in the NFL.
"The best ability is availability," Owusu-Koramoah said. "If we can have a healthy year, we can have a successful year."
Despite the added mass, Owusu-Koramoah believes speed will remain a major part of his game.
"I still feel fast and I still feel quick," he said. "I can still do the same thing I was used to doing. I am always between 216-225 pounds. It's all about keeping this weight consistently through the season."
Check out photos of the team during the first day of Training Camp
He will look to eat healthy throughout the season, too, and remain in solid shape to better withstand and deliver hits against opposing linemen. It's not easy for linebackers to constantly confront 300-pound offensive linemen, but Owusu-Koramoah feels he's in a better position to handle blocks and fulfill his role inside new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's defense.
"Coach Schwartz emphasizes the attack defense, which is what we will go into," Owusu-Koramoah said. "In the linebacker room, we are focusing on being more consistent. We want to be the best linebacker group in the world."
Owusu-Koramoah also said he examined the footage of Nigel Bradham, a former linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles who also had his best seasons under the direction of Schwartz.
"Nigel, a very good linebacker and very elusive," Owusu-Koramoah said. "He was able to hop one place to another, A to C. He is very strong and was great at seeing the field."
The Browns' linebacking group will have more freedom to play and express themselves, and Owusu-Koramoah believes his improved weight will allow him to thrive in it — as well as stay on the field.
"We have a scheme that will allow us to be who we are," he said. "We're looking to have a very strong year. We get to attack and show what we can do. You will see it in the way we play. It's going to be no nonsense."