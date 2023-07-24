Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah still feels 'fast and quick' with added weight

He will look to eat healthy throughout the season, too, and remain in solid shape to better withstand and deliver hits against opposing linemen. It's not easy for linebackers to constantly confront 300-pound offensive linemen, but Owusu-Koramoah feels he's in a better position to handle blocks and fulfill his role inside new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's defense.

"Coach Schwartz emphasizes the attack defense, which is what we will go into," Owusu-Koramoah said. "In the linebacker room, we are focusing on being more consistent. We want to be the best linebacker group in the world."

Owusu-Koramoah also said he examined the footage of Nigel Bradham, a former linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles who also had his best seasons under the direction of Schwartz.

"Nigel, a very good linebacker and very elusive," Owusu-Koramoah said. "He was able to hop one place to another, A to C. He is very strong and was great at seeing the field."

The Browns' linebacking group will have more freedom to play and express themselves, and Owusu-Koramoah believes his improved weight will allow him to thrive in it — as well as stay on the field.