BrownsCamp Daily: Denzel Ward follows through on INT bet with M.J. Emerson Jr., Herb Miller

Denzel Ward had to give a chunk of money to a few teammates last Friday when the Browns snagged two interceptions against the Jaguars.

Ward wasn't in the game as he recovered from a foot injury, but he made a bet with any of the defensive backs who grabbed an interception — pick one off, and receive $400 from Ward.

That meant CB M.J. Emerson Jr., who had arguably the play of the game with a 74-yard pick-six, and CB Herb Miller, who had an interception in the fourth quarter, were each a few hundred dollars richer from their preseason performance.

"I told all those guys that if they get an interception, I'll give them $400," said Ward, who re-joined the defense Monday after he was activated from the active/PUP list. "I had to take care of those guys."

Emerson, whom Ward said did not receive any additional money for turning his INT into a pick-six because "it wasn't part of the deal," mentioned Ward's bet on the Browns' preseason broadcast when he was interviewed mid-game.

Ward's bet is the second "game" we've heard come from the defense since training camp began. The whole defense is also playing an "Alpha Dogs" game meant to reward four teams with points when they make big plays in practices and games. S John Johnson III provided an update Monday on Day 13 that his team was up big.