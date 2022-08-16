#BrownsCamp Daily

#BrownsCamp Daily: Denzel Ward follows through on INT bet with M.J. Emerson Jr., Herb Miller

Get caught up on all you missed from Tuesday's practice

Aug 16, 2022 at 05:56 PM
Denzel Ward had to give a chunk of money to a few teammates last Friday when the Browns snagged two interceptions against the Jaguars.

Ward wasn't in the game as he recovered from a foot injury, but he made a bet with any of the defensive backs who grabbed an interception — pick one off, and receive $400 from Ward.

That meant CB M.J. Emerson Jr., who had arguably the play of the game with a 74-yard pick-six, and CB Herb Miller, who had an interception in the fourth quarter, were each a few hundred dollars richer from their preseason performance.

"I told all those guys that if they get an interception, I'll give them $400," said Ward, who re-joined the defense Monday after he was activated from the active/PUP list. "I had to take care of those guys."

Emerson, whom Ward said did not receive any additional money for turning his INT into a pick-six because "it wasn't part of the deal," mentioned Ward's bet on the Browns' preseason broadcast when he was interviewed mid-game.

Ward's bet is the second "game" we've heard come from the defense since training camp began. The whole defense is also playing an "Alpha Dogs" game meant to reward four teams with points when they make big plays in practices and games. S John Johnson III provided an update Monday on Day 13 that his team was up big.

Here's what else you might've missed from Day 14 in Berea:

Safety John Johnson III (43) with fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Safety John Johnson III (43) with fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) with fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) with fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Cornerback Parnell Motley (48) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Cornerback Parnell Motley (48) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) with fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) with fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

A fan with a Wyatt Teller signature on his forehead during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
A fan with a Wyatt Teller signature on his forehead during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Cornerback Parnell Motley (48) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Cornerback Parnell Motley (48) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Kicker Cade York (3) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Kicker Cade York (3) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Kicker Cade York (3) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Kicker Cade York (3) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Center Brock Hoffman (57) signs autographs for fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Center Brock Hoffman (57) signs autographs for fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Training Camp Signage during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Training Camp Signage during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) on the set of Browns Live during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) on the set of Browns Live during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Tight end David Njoku (85) signs autographs for fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Tight end David Njoku (85) signs autographs for fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) signs autographs for fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) signs autographs for fans during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Center Ethan Pocic (55) and Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Center Ethan Pocic (55) and Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the fourteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 16, 2022.

