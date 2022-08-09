#BrownsCamp Daily

#BrownsCamp Daily: Jedrick Wills Jr. believes 'turnaround' season is ahead

Get caught up on all you missed from Tuesday's practice

Aug 09, 2022 at 07:19 PM
Jedrick Wills Jr. hopes he never has to start a season the way he started last year again.

Wills, the 2020 10th-overall pick was dealt a tough break in Week 1 last season when he suffered an ankle injury against the Chiefs and attempted to play through it the next three weeks before he was inactive for Weeks 5 and 6 for time to heal. He said he injury only affected him in that stretch, but he admitted that last season was still a stressful year, one that was far from his full potential.

"Last year was a struggle," he said Tuesday. "It was not a secret – everybody knew that. Playing with an injury is one of the hardest things you could do as a player. I'm excited for this year."

Wills feels much better both physically and emotionally as he enters an important third NFL season as the Browns' starting left tackle. He's still 23 years old and has spent the last two years growing into a position he didn't initially play in college at Alabama, where he was a right tackle. The Browns, however, believed Wills had all the tools necessary to transition to the left side.

With two seasons now under his belt, Wills knows he'll be expected to take a big step in 2022 and is confident he'll meet the challenge.

"It could be a turnaround year for me," he said.

Legendary former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas has been at a handful of training camp practices so far and has worked with Wills after practice. The duo hadn't previously been able to meet together at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus due to the pandemic restrictions from the last two seasons, but they've certainly made up for the lost time with multiple post-practice sessions in training camp.

"It's been really good," Wills said. "He's been coming out and helping us. He's been here during camp almost every day. Him and (offensive line) Coach (Bill) Callahan have kind of built in a little session where he can come in, show us a couple of things from his day and work on some technique with us. It has been very beneficial."

Here's what else you might've missed from Day 11 in Berea.

Photos: Training Camp Day 11

Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout camp

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
1 / 46

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Nathan Zegura, Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Aditi Kinkhabwala on the Browns Live set during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
2 / 46

Nathan Zegura, Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Aditi Kinkhabwala on the Browns Live set during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
3 / 46

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
4 / 46

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
5 / 46

Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
6 / 46

Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Chief of Staff and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson gets recognized in front of the team during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
7 / 46

Chief of Staff and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson gets recognized in front of the team during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) and a fan during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
8 / 46

Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) and a fan during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and the offense during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
9 / 46

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and the offense during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
10 / 46

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
11 / 46

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
12 / 46

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) and Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
13 / 46

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) and Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
14 / 46

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
15 / 46

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
16 / 46

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
17 / 46

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
18 / 46

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (41) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
19 / 46

Running back John Kelly (41) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
20 / 46

Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
21 / 46

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
22 / 46

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Youth football guests during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
23 / 46

Youth football guests during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
24 / 46

A helmet during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
25 / 46

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
26 / 46

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
27 / 46

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
28 / 46

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
29 / 46

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Javon Wims (16) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
30 / 46

Wide receiver Javon Wims (16) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
31 / 46

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
32 / 46

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) with Ryan Clark during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
33 / 46

Safety Grant Delpit (22) with Ryan Clark during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
34 / 46

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
35 / 46

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Youth football guests during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
36 / 46

Youth football guests during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
37 / 46

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
38 / 46

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
39 / 46

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
40 / 46

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
41 / 46

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
42 / 46

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Chief of Staff and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
43 / 46

Chief of Staff and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
44 / 46

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
45 / 46

Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.
46 / 46

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the eleventh day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Headlines

Training Camp Observations: Day 11

Perrion Winfrey embracing 'all bite, no bark' approach in rookie season

Browns sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk, waive LB Silas Kelly

WR Jakeem Grant Sr. suffers Achilles injury in practice

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 1 preseason vs. Jaguars

Legendary Browns OT Joe Thomas next on the ballot for enshrinement in Pro Football Hall of Fame

