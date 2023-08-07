Team Coverage

Rodney McLeod believes Browns defense 'feeling good' about schemes from Jim Schwartz

McLeod believes the defense is right where they need to be through the first two weeks of training camp 

Aug 07, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Rodney McLeod, who was part of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's defense in Philadelphia for four seasons, has stepped up as a leader to assist his teammates with adapting to the new defensive playbook.

"I think guys are picking up the system very well," McLeod said. "I think we're right where we need to be. Of course, you know, camp is about continuing to get better each and every day, and guys are obviously locked in. And so things are starting to come together, more plays are starting to be made. And that has a lot to do with guys now having more familiarity with the scheme."

Photos: Training Camp Day 10

Check out photos of the team during the tenth day of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

20230807-MS-09
1 / 35
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
2 / 35

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (56) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
3 / 35

Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (56) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
4 / 35

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
5 / 35

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
6 / 35

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
7 / 35

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
8 / 35

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
9 / 35

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
10 / 35

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
11 / 35

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
12 / 35

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
13 / 35

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
14 / 35

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
15 / 35

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chuck Wiley (59) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
16 / 35

Defensive end Chuck Wiley (59) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
17 / 35

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Training Camp Branding during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
18 / 35

Training Camp Branding during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
19 / 35

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
20 / 35

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
21 / 35

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
22 / 35

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jordan Akins (84) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
23 / 35

Tight end Jordan Akins (84) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
24 / 35

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
25 / 35

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
26 / 35

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (56) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
27 / 35

Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (56) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
28 / 35

Center Nick Harris (53) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
29 / 35

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
30 / 35

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
31 / 35

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
32 / 35

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
33 / 35

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
34 / 35

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.
35 / 35

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during Day 10 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 7, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Schwartz's system is a more simplified approach to playing defense — the D-line's main job on most plays is to bulldoze forward, while the linebackers are tasked with taking care of any business that hits the second level of the field. The secondary, meanwhile, will be asked to play plenty of man-to-man coverage.

The biggest change most returning players face is different terminology and ensuring they're in the correct spots, and that's where a player like McLeod can become so valuable to his new team.

McLeod has seen the growth his new teammates have made.

"I think we're all feeling good," McLeod said. "It's not perfect, but that's what camp is for. And as long as you see improvement each and every day. We've been able to make a lot more plays over the course of this week, which has been good to see."

McLeod will continue to play a big role in supporting the secondary through the adjustment. Throughout his career, McLeod has demonstrated exceptional skills in both free and strong safety positions, which should help in him being a key piece for Schwartz as he aligns what should be a versatile defense to win individual matchups.

"Being in the scheme for so long, being around the league for a substantial amount of time, all of it is beneficial, all of it's helpful," he said. "So whether it's in a film room or a quick correction on the field, always just looking to be an additional set of eyes out there for the guys. 

"We're all here because we need everybody. And so the quicker we can get everybody up to speed, whether it's the playbook or just knowledge of the game. It only makes us that much better."

