Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas to 'miss some time' with knee injuries

Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that DEs Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas will miss time due to knee injuries suffered in the last week.

Stefanski said one of the injuries was sustained during Thursday night's 21-16 win against the Jets in the Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason opener. The other happened in a practice before the game.

"Injuries are our least favorite part about this game," Stefanski said. "Those guys will both be back, but they're going to have to deal with these injuries, and we'll support them as they do."

Both players were drafted in 2022 by the Browns, with Wright a third-round pick and Thomas a seventh-round pick.