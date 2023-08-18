By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Mohamoud Diabate makes loud statement with game-changing plays

The undrafted rookie from Utah was a defensive weapon in the Browns’ tie to the Eagles

Aug 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM
Anthony Poisal

We're breaking the most notable numbers from the Browns' 18-18 tie to the Eagles on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.

4 - The amount of points the defense has scored to crack the scoreboard for the Browns in the last two games. LB Mohamoud Diabate opened the defense's first series game with a tackle for a loss in the end zone, resulting in a safety — the second straight game the Browns have recorded a safety to tally their first points.

2 - Game-changing plays from Diabate, who recorded a safety and forced fumble, which the Browns turned into a field goal. Diabate also tallied a sack late in the second quarter. The undrafted rookie out of Utah has undoubtedly left a favorable impression on Browns coaches in the preseason.

346 - Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has compiled 346 passing yards in his first three preseason games, where his playing time has amounted to roughly one-and-a-half total games.

139 - WR Austin Watkins led Browns receivers for the third straight game with 139 receiving yards. An undrafted first-year player out of UAB, Watkins, whom the Browns signed in late July, has 245 total receiving yards in three preseason games.

50 - Receiving yards caught by third-round rookie WR Cedric Tillman, who hauled in 36 of them on a pretty deep-ball pass from Thompson-Robinson in the first half.

3 - Interceptions by undrafted rookie S Ronnie Hickman in the last two games. Hickman had three interceptions across his entire college career at Ohio State.

36 - Rushing yards from RB Demetric Felton Jr., who averaged 5.1 yards per carry on his seven attempts.

7 - Browns players who tallied a sack in the game.

1 - Sack allowed by the Browns' offensive line.

Photos: Preseason Week 2 - Browns at Eagles Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Eagles

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
The offense during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chuck Wiley (59) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive end Chuck Wiley (59) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Hassan Hall (30) OR Safety Nate Meadors (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Running back Hassan Hall (30) OR Safety Nate Meadors (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (97) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (97) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
The defense during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Charlie Thomas III (35) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Linebacker Charlie Thomas III (35) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Chris Westry (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Cornerback Chris Westry (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Center Nick Harris (53) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Nate Meadors (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Safety Nate Meadors (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A coach during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
A coach during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Lorenzo Burns (27) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Cornerback Lorenzo Burns (27) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (97) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (97) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Hassan Hall (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Running back Hassan Hall (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Center Luke Wypler (56) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
A fan during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Hassan Hall (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Running back Hassan Hall (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chuck Wiley (59) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defensive end Chuck Wiley (59) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
