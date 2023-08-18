By the Numbers: Mohamoud Diabate makes loud statement with game-changing plays

We're breaking the most notable numbers from the Browns' 18-18 tie to the Eagles on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.

4 - The amount of points the defense has scored to crack the scoreboard for the Browns in the last two games. LB Mohamoud Diabate opened the defense's first series game with a tackle for a loss in the end zone, resulting in a safety — the second straight game the Browns have recorded a safety to tally their first points.

2 - Game-changing plays from Diabate, who recorded a safety and forced fumble, which the Browns turned into a field goal. Diabate also tallied a sack late in the second quarter. The undrafted rookie out of Utah has undoubtedly left a favorable impression on Browns coaches in the preseason.

346 - Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has compiled 346 passing yards in his first three preseason games, where his playing time has amounted to roughly one-and-a-half total games.

139 - WR Austin Watkins led Browns receivers for the third straight game with 139 receiving yards. An undrafted first-year player out of UAB, Watkins, whom the Browns signed in late July, has 245 total receiving yards in three preseason games.

50 - Receiving yards caught by third-round rookie WR Cedric Tillman, who hauled in 36 of them on a pretty deep-ball pass from Thompson-Robinson in the first half.

3 - Interceptions by undrafted rookie S Ronnie Hickman in the last two games. Hickman had three interceptions across his entire college career at Ohio State.

36 - Rushing yards from RB Demetric Felton Jr., who averaged 5.1 yards per carry on his seven attempts.

7 - Browns players who tallied a sack in the game.