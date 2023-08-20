Elijah Moore back in team drills, ribs 'feel good'

Elijah Moore participated in team drills Sunday after sitting out in last week's joint practices in Philadelphia. Moore suffered an injury to his ribs when he fell on the football on the Browns' first series against the Commanders in their Aug. 11 preseason game.

"I wanted nothing more than to practice that specific week against the Eagles, more than any other week, especially during the preseason," Moore said. "That was really annoying to me. But it is what is. I'm taking steps forward. I got to be positive."

Before Moore left the field against the Commanders, his unique versatility was displayed when he was lined up in the slot and took a handoff at the running back position. This was a common occurrence for Moore in high school but hasn't been part of his repertoire much since.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday there's no limit to what Moore can do. It has been apparent Moore will be an X-factor for the Browns offense.