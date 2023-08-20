Elijah Moore back in team drills, ribs 'feel good'

Elijah Moore participated in team drills Sunday after sitting out in last week's joint practices in Philadelphia. Moore suffered an injury to his ribs when he fell on the football on the Browns' first series against the Commanders in their Aug. 11 preseason game.
"I wanted nothing more than to practice that specific week against the Eagles, more than any other week, especially during the preseason," Moore said. "That was really annoying to me. But it is what is. I'm taking steps forward. I got to be positive."
Before Moore left the field against the Commanders, his unique versatility was displayed when he was lined up in the slot and took a handoff at the running back position. This was a common occurrence for Moore in high school but hasn't been part of his repertoire much since.
Coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday there's no limit to what Moore can do. It has been apparent Moore will be an X-factor for the Browns offense.
"The first day I got know, they kind of was showing me what they had a feel for and then I feel like as soon as they see me practice and saw what I can do, they were just experimenting," Moore said. "I kind of knew, I just didn't know it was going to be maybe as much or as little. I guess it's by game plan."
Moore fully embraces his important new role with the Browns and thoroughly enjoys showcasing his impressive versatility.
"I just love football, and I feel like if you love football, you'll learn to be good at whatever they need you to do, especially at this level," Moore said. "There's a lot of good players in the league. You got to have respect for that too. So whatever they need me to get done, I love it. So I think I can get it done."
Stefanski said Sunday that the starters will play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Chiefs in Kansas City. The format will be similar to what Stefanski and the coaching staff did in the Browns' second preseason game against the Commanders.