Myles Garrett hosts back to school event at Cleveland Browns Stadium

Browns Pro Bowl DE Myles Garrett hosted a back-to-school event Friday at Cleveland Browns Stadium with local youth of the United Way Greater Cleveland Area, who gathered to meet Garrett, Mayor Justin Bibb and Chops, the Browns mascot.

At the two-hour event, students received shirts, Gatorade bottles, toothbrushes, deodorant, body wash and school supplies.

Jackie Cerar, a resident of Cleveland Heights, brought her two daughters (aged seven and ten) to Garrett's back-to-school event and thoroughly enjoyed it.

"School is next week and we wanted to get the kids excited," Cerar said. "We had a ton of fun and was initially nervous to see Myles and the Mayor."

Cerar daughters favorite moment of the event was meeting and playing with Chops.

"He came over and tried to eat some of our lunch," Cerar 's youngest daughter said. "We had so much fun with Chops."

Everyone that attended the event also received a $10 gift card from Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar that they can use at any time.