Transactions

Browns make roster moves

Aug 24, 2023 at 09:24 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
082423_mond

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Waived (2):

QB Kellen Mond

DE Charles Wiley

Mond joined the team via waivers at the start of last season and was inactive for all 17 contests. Wiley was signed by the Browns on Aug. 7.

