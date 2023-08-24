Browns make roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Waived (2):
QB Kellen Mond
DE Charles Wiley
Mond joined the team via waivers at the start of last season and was inactive for all 17 contests. Wiley was signed by the Browns on Aug. 7.
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Waived (2):
QB Kellen Mond
DE Charles Wiley
Mond joined the team via waivers at the start of last season and was inactive for all 17 contests. Wiley was signed by the Browns on Aug. 7.
Harris is a 10th-year veteran who played 15 game for the Seahawks last season
Cleveland makes roster moves 2 days after its 1st preseason game
Cleveland makes a slew of roster moves after Thursday's preseason opener
Originally signed by Arizona as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Burns spent time on the Jaguars' practice squad in 2021 and 2022
Winfrey appeared in 13 games as a rookie last season and recorded 22 tackles and half of a sack.
The Browns released T Joe Haeg to make room on the roster