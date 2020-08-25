Watch Building the Browns: Teaming Up

Building the Browns

On this week's episode of Building the Browns, go behind the scenes for the Browns' first-ever media day with players wearing the team's new uniforms. The event served as one of the final off-field obligations to tackle before the start of training camp, which saw the rookies and veterans come together for their first competitive practices of 2020. Jedrick Wills Jr., Jordan Elliott, Nick Harris and Jacob Phillips wore microphones while going through drills, giving us an inside look into the players' personal welcome to the NFL. This week's episode also features a mic'd up Kevin Stefanski, who takes command at his first training camp as Cleveland's head coach.

The episode premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. on the Browns' YouTube channel. Get caught up on previous editions of the show by clicking here.

