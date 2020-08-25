Joe Woods readies secondary for season without top rookie Grant Delpit

The defensive backs room as a whole has dealt with an unfortunate rash of injuries thus far in camp. CB Kevin Johnson, who was one of the top defensive players to open team practices and excelled early as a slot cornerback, suffered a lacerated liver last week, although he was able to watch Tuesday's practice from the sidelines. CBs Terrance Mitchell, Greedy Williams and M.J. Stewart also did not practice Tuesday.

The Browns have had no choice but to embrace the "next man up" mentality and have given first-team reps to younger players. With a large chunk of starting-caliber guys injured in the secondary, the defense still performed well Tuesday against the offense in team drills and won all but one of the rounds of 2-minute drills orchestrated in practice. Pass deflections and interceptions have been common with the defense so far, and that hasn't changed despite the slew of injuries.

"That's a testament to the guys just coming out and playing hard," Woods said. "This is an opportunity for those guys to be seen. We knew going into it what we were dealing with. It's good to see those guys out there and make football plays so we see what we have."

As for the safety position, Woods said he still might plan on using a heavy load of three-safety sets, which leaves room for just two linebackers but could limit an opponent's options in the passing game. He plans on using the remaining days of training camp to mix and match secondary and linebacker combinations to see what fits best.

"I still want to be able to run that package, but we're really going to have to evaluate where we're at with our linebackers and our secondary in terms of what we can do," Woods said. "I'm going to try to do both."

No matter how the defense looks, it won't be easy to replace Delpit. The Browns have lauded his versatility and ball-hawking talent from his three seasons at LSU, and he was set to play a key role in an already talented defensive backfield.

Now they'll likely have to go through 2020 without him.