#BrownsCamp Daily: Van Pelt breaks down OBJ's catch in double coverage

Aug 24, 2020 at 08:29 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

It's been a few days since Odell Beckham Jr. leaped in double coverage to snag one of the longest passes of training camp.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was given the opportunity Monday to break down the play, and he didn't disappoint.

"It was really good. It was a heck of a play by Odell," Van Pelt said. "We talked to Baker (Mayfield) about probably not the best decision based on some feet that happened. He had to negotiate a rush, and that kind of gets your timing off so the decision to throw the ball, we were not really all in on. We are going to give Odell and those receivers as many chances. If we get in a one-on-one situation, we are going to give those guys the opportunity and have chance to go up and make plays on the ball.

"That was one of the ones that stands out, but there have been three or four more in practice where we just give those guys a chance to catch the ball, put it in play and give them opportunities to make a play, and Odell is going to do that nine out of 10 times."

Here's what else you might have missed from a Monday back on the gridiron.

