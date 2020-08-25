Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 9 of Training Camp

1. A big, encouraging day for Karl Joseph

The Browns were without much of their secondary Tuesday after Monday's rash of injuries, which included the likely season-ending Achilles tear suffered by rookie safety Grant Delpit. Though the group was short on numbers, it put together one of its better practices with staunch play in one-on-one drills and team periods.

Veteran Karl Joseph was at the center of it, and that's exactly what you like to see from a safety Cleveland will be surely counting on in 2020.

Joseph, who has practiced every other day while going through the final stages of his recovery from foot surgery, intercepted two passes during the practice, including a nice scoop near the dirt after a ball deflected off Jarvis Landry's hands. He's been with the first-team defense whenever he's practiced, and his role comes into even more focus now that the Browns are likely to be without Delpit for the rest of 2020.

Joseph was a solid player with the Raiders over his four seasons with the team but dealt with a handful of injuries along the way. The former West Virginia star's best season was in 2017, when he had a career-best 79 tackles and started all 15 games in which he appeared. According to ESPN Stats, Joseph was the only safety in the NFL to have at least 75 tackles, an interception, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.