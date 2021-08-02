Fresh Takes: Browns Training Camp Observations - Day 5

- The play of the day came from the offense. Mayfield hit a wide-open WR Rashard Higgins for a deep touchdown that drew a loud applause from fans packed in the bleachers. Two plays later, Mayfield hit WR KhaDarel Hodge down the sideline for another big pickup.

- The player of the day, however, was settled Monday morning. RB Nick Chubb officially signed a contract extension that sets his future in Cleveland through the 2024 season. As he ran through defenders for his first carry of the day in team drills, fans cheered and barked in approval to give Chubb a small moment of recognition.

"It means everything," Chubb said before the practice about planting roots with the franchise. "I love it here in Cleveland – I love this team, I love the coaches, I love the position that I'm in. I can't ask for anything better than where I'm at. Cleveland is where I want to be. I'm happy to be able to get that done so I can be here for even more years."

- The vibes around Berea after three practices that have included fans has been fun and refreshing, and no player has seemed to enjoy it more than Garrett. He's stopped to chat with fans at multiple points of every fan-inclusive practice so far and hasn't hesitated to walk down the sidelines to exchange greetings and friendly waves. One of the loudest moments of every practice has been when Garrett turns around and pumps up the crowd.

- Speaking of crowd noise, the Browns pumped some of that through their giant speaker Monday for the first time in training camp. They didn't have to worry about much crowd noise last year with limited fan capacities across the NFL, but Stefanski made it clear last week that the Browns must be prepared for the challenges of full stadiums this year.

"You're going to have to operate in those environments," he said Saturday. "We will devote a good portion of time to dealing with crowd noise, silent count and all of the things that go with that."

- On the special teams front, the Browns practiced punts from deep in their end zone at one point in practice. Third-year veteran Jamie Gillan hit a few booming punts that sent returners Ryan Switzer and JoJo Natson several steps backward. In a later session that featured punts from a JUGS machine rather than Gillan, Switzer and Natson were joined by D'Ernest Johnson, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Demetric Felton — all of the candidates in the running for return jobs.

- WR Anthony Schwartz, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., DE Takkarist McKinley and LB Tony Fields II were all absent from practice today. C JC Tretter missed practice due to an illness, and LB Anthony Walker Jr. left with a trainer.