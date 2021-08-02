Live Updates: Anthony Walker Jr. reveals why he joined single-digit club, switched to No. 4

ClevelandBrowns.com has you covered with all the news, notes and quotes as the Browns enter the second week of 2021 Training Camp at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Aug. 2 (1:43 p.m.) - The NFL expanded rules this offseason allowing players to choose jersey numbers from a much wider selection of digits, and just one Browns player so far has taken advantage and made the change.

LB Anthony Walker Jr. switched from No. 54 to No. 4 in the middle of minicamp and plans to stick with the number for 2021. He'll be the only player on the defense to don a single-digit number.

So why did he do it?

"Twenty years ago, I was No. 4," he said Monday in an interview before the Browns' fifth training camp practice. "I was six years old, and we won the Super Bowl."

Walker grinned as he reminisced on his early youth football career from Miami, Florida, his home city. He was 6 years old at the time and was the quarterback for the North Dade Raiders.

"I was a game manager," he said with a laugh. "We ran no-huddle, so I was really smart, just how I remembered the plays. I was all right."

In some ways, Walker is still a quarterback — the Browns gave him green helmet sticker duties, which means he'll be relaying calls to the rest of the defense this season when he's on the field. He's been one of the most vocal players on the field so far in camp as a result, and the Browns have full faith that he'll be a strong leader on the defense after joining Cleveland in free agency earlier this offseason.

Walker's ability to memorize plays and position his teammates is still one of his best traits even though his true quarterbacking days are well behind him, but he hasn't forgotten about his football beginnings, which is why he'll be donning a different number for 2021.

