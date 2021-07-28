Live Updates: Greg Newsome II embracing early competition in CBs room

ClevelandBrowns.com has you covered with all the news, notes and quotes as the Browns go through 2021 Training Camp at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Greg Newsome II embracing early competition in CBs room
July 28 (6:20 p.m.) - Greg Newsome II wants the Browns to throw everything they possibly can at him for his first NFL training camp.
He knows he'll be asked to line up against top receivers in Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. He knows he might be asked to play beyond the outside cornerback position at some point in 2021. He knows he'll be one of the most heavily used defensive backs of camp as the Browns test him to see how prepared he is for the NFL level.
And he knows he's entering training camp with an opportunity to become a Week 1 starter.
He didn't back down from acknowledging one of the top storylines that will circle him in coming weeks as the Browns begin training camp — Newsome, the Browns' 2021 first-round pick, is in a competition for a starting job, and he believes he can win it.
"Nothing is given, everything is earned," he said. "At this point, I'm trying to learn from some of those older guys like (CB) Greedy (Williams), (CB) Denzel (Ward) and CB Troy Hill, and just learn the coverages, go out there and try to compete as best as I can. Whatever coach needs me to do, that is what I am going to have to do."
Newsome will be up against Williams, a 2019 second-round pick who built a promising rookie season before missing all of last year with a shoulder injury, and possibly Hill, who has primarily excelled in the slot position but is capable of playing on the outside, too. The winner will play with Ward, the top veteran of the group, and earn first dibs on carving a big role with one of the most revamped defenses in the NFL.
But even if Newsome doesn't crack a storing role, he'll still have plenty of ways to see the field in 2021. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods wants to maximize all the Browns' secondary weapons, which might require Newsome to jump into the slot position.
"I didn't play a lot of inside in college, but I definitely practiced it," Newsome said. "I'm definitely capable of playing both."
The competition, though, is nothing new for Newsome. He faced it his senior year of high school as a safety at IMG Academy, where he grabbed an interception on his first play ever at cornerback and grabbed the starting job. At Northwestern, Newsome competed his way into a starter as a true freshman and held it despite enduring injuries each year in the program.
Nothing feels different to him as he begins to carve another path in the NFL. He's wearing a new jersey, new helmet and is facing his hardest competition yet, but the nerves — or lack of them — are the same.
"Competition is competition," he said. "Coming to a team like this that's in win-now mode and has a great (cornerbacks) room I'm going to be a part of, it's going to boost everyone's ability. The competition is going to be great."
Browns without 3 players to begin training camp
July 28 (2:22 p.m.) - The Browns will be without three players on the first day of training camp Wednesday afternoon.
Coach Kevin Stefanski announced before practice that fifth-round rookie LB Tony Fields II will miss time due to a foot injury suffered in the first rookie and quarterback practices earlier this week. RB D'Ernest Johnson was also excused from practice due to personal reasons and rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
"(Fields) injured his foot — the opposite foot he injured before," Stefanski said. "He'll miss some time. I don't have a long-term update."
Fields previously missed practices during rookie minicamp and mandatory minicamp in May and June with a foot injury. When he returns, he'll compete for one of several open positions at the top of the linebackers depth chart.
The Browns placed no players on the Physically Unable to Perform List on Tuesday when all players reported to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for training camp.
Jarvis Landry feeling refreshed, ready to attack 2021
July 28 (1:17 p.m.) — Jarvis Landry never quite felt like himself last season. That's changed in 2021, and his excitement is palpable entering his fourth training camp with the Browns.
The Pro Bowl receiver is feeling back to his old self now that he's gone through a much more normal offseason. On top of dealing with all of the restrictions during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Landry was only able to focus on his rehab from hip surgery in the months leading into the 2020 season. That meant no time dedicated to increasing his speed and strength — a trademark of his regimented offseason workout program.
This year, though, has been refreshingly normal.
"Now I've had an opportunity to do that this year and pay more attention and be more detailed. That's helped me," Landry said. "It's giving me a lot more motivation and a lot more love for the game. That's something when you go through surgery, they don't tell you about the mental part.
"Having an offseason the way I had this year was very important to me."
From a team perspective, Landry's never been a part of a situation better than last year, when the Browns rattled off 11 wins and advanced to the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs for the first time since 1994. Personally, though, it was his toughest season to endure. He admitted Wednesday he didn't quite feel like his normal self until the second half of the season.
"It was challenging and it was a lot of things going on in my head that I might have not shown on the field. But I had the right people around me," Landry said. "Everybody in the training room was supportive. They were here to make sure I was getting the things I needed. It still was tough because I knew I wasn't where I needed to be but I wanted to be there for the guys."
As tough as it was for Landry week in and week out, he still posted solid numbers — 72 receptions, 840 yards and three touchdowns — and led the Browns in most receiving categories.
The work for the Browns really gets going Wednesday, and Landry will be ready to attack it with much more confidence than he was able to at this time last year.
"Everybody is excited. Everybody is happy to be back," Landry said. "It is good to be back on the grass with the guys."