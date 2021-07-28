Live Updates: Greg Newsome II embracing early competition in CBs room

Greg Newsome II embracing early competition in CBs room

July 28 (6:20 p.m.) - Greg Newsome II wants the Browns to throw everything they possibly can at him for his first NFL training camp.

He knows he'll be asked to line up against top receivers in Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. He knows he might be asked to play beyond the outside cornerback position at some point in 2021. He knows he'll be one of the most heavily used defensive backs of camp as the Browns test him to see how prepared he is for the NFL level.

And he knows he's entering training camp with an opportunity to become a Week 1 starter.

He didn't back down from acknowledging one of the top storylines that will circle him in coming weeks as the Browns begin training camp — Newsome, the Browns' 2021 first-round pick, is in a competition for a starting job, and he believes he can win it.

"Nothing is given, everything is earned," he said. "At this point, I'm trying to learn from some of those older guys like (CB) Greedy (Williams), (CB) Denzel (Ward) and CB Troy Hill, and just learn the coverages, go out there and try to compete as best as I can. Whatever coach needs me to do, that is what I am going to have to do."

Newsome will be up against Williams, a 2019 second-round pick who built a promising rookie season before missing all of last year with a shoulder injury, and possibly Hill, who has primarily excelled in the slot position but is capable of playing on the outside, too. The winner will play with Ward, the top veteran of the group, and earn first dibs on carving a big role with one of the most revamped defenses in the NFL.

But even if Newsome doesn't crack a storing role, he'll still have plenty of ways to see the field in 2021. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods wants to maximize all the Browns' secondary weapons, which might require Newsome to jump into the slot position.

"I didn't play a lot of inside in college, but I definitely practiced it," Newsome said. "I'm definitely capable of playing both."

The competition, though, is nothing new for Newsome. He faced it his senior year of high school as a safety at IMG Academy, where he grabbed an interception on his first play ever at cornerback and grabbed the starting job. At Northwestern, Newsome competed his way into a starter as a true freshman and held it despite enduring injuries each year in the program.

Nothing feels different to him as he begins to carve another path in the NFL. He's wearing a new jersey, new helmet and is facing his hardest competition yet, but the nerves — or lack of them — are the same.