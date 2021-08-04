Training Camp Story of the Day

Presented by

Jadeveon Clowney 'looking for a big outcome' as he finds a groove at training camp

Aug 04, 2021 at 05:28 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Jadeveon Clowney has grown tired of injuries, late starts to training camps and general uncertainty about where he'll be playing his first NFL game every season.

All of those factors have clouded Clowney, the first overall pick of the 2014 draft, for the past four seasons. In that span, he's played with four teams, dealt with several injuries and has struggled to find the same consistency many believed would pin Clowney as one of the top defensive ends in football.

But as he settles into his first training camp with the Browns in Berea, everything is all clear — and Clowney believes his best is yet to come.

"I'm just happy to be in camp," he said Wednesday before practice. "It's been a while, a few years now. I'm looking forward to this training camp, getting out here with the guys and getting back into football.

"I don't think I've reached my potential yet."

Photos: Training Camp - Day 7

Check out photos from the seventh day of Browns Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

The team during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
1 / 51

The team during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
2 / 51

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
3 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
4 / 51

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
5 / 51

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
6 / 51

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
7 / 51

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
8 / 51

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
9 / 51

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
10 / 51

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
11 / 51

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
12 / 51

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
13 / 51

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
14 / 51

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
15 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
16 / 51

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
17 / 51

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
18 / 51

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
19 / 51

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
20 / 51

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
21 / 51

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
22 / 51

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
23 / 51

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
24 / 51

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
25 / 51

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
26 / 51

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
27 / 51

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
28 / 51

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
29 / 51

A helmet during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
30 / 51

Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
31 / 51

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
32 / 51

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
33 / 51

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
34 / 51

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
35 / 51

Center JC Tretter (64) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Elijah Benton (48) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
36 / 51

Safety Elijah Benton (48) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
37 / 51

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
38 / 51

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
39 / 51

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
40 / 51

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
41 / 51

Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
42 / 51

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
43 / 51

Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
44 / 51

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
45 / 51

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
46 / 51

Running back Demetric Felton (25) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
47 / 51

Defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
48 / 51

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
49 / 51

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
50 / 51

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.
51 / 51

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Clowney has provided plenty of evidence so far in training camp that he's ready for a big season, and much of it was provided Tuesday in the first padded practice of training camp, when he was nearly unblockable for the entirety of 11-on-11 drills.

All-Pro RT Jack Conklin did all he could to handle the 6-foot-5, 255-pound end, but Clowney's a Pro Bowler, too, and he found ways to reach the backfield. The defense isn't supposed to lay a finger on the quarterback in training camp, but it's clear Clowney would've been in for a multi-sack day had the opposing side been wearing different helmets.

"He has been disruptive, certainly in the run and the pass game," head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday. "He is a long athlete with power. He and Jack Conklin, that is two pros going at each other. It's fun to watch. I think he's fitting into what we are doing and who we are. This is the first time at length he is around his teammates. I think he's assimilating well."

Clowney has spoken plenty of how well he thinks he can fit in Cleveland ever since he signed his deal with the Browns in April. He wanted to play with a Super Bowl-caliber team and believes the Browns have assembled one.

The idea of playing opposite of Myles Garrett, however, was a reason alone for Clowney to come onboard. Both players have dominated at times throughout camp and will be one of the toughest duos opposing offenses will face all season. Quarterbacks will have extra homework to do when the Browns are on the schedule, and it's reasonable to believe both players could reach double-digit sack totals in 2021.

"I think what stands out the most about Myles is he works hard, for one," Clowney said. "The way he bends and stays low the whole time — he's got some crazy bend moves. I told him, you have two moves and you use them very, very well, and it's basically unstoppable.

"So good luck for the tackles out there stopping that dude this year. I'm just happy to be on his team, playing beside him because I think it's going to help me out this year."

Health has helped Clowney so far, too, and after a smooth offseason, one he said was "one of the best offseasons I've had working out," he believes his body is in good form to endure the physical battles of a full year.

All veterans on the Browns have been eased into camp so far and have received limited reps, but when Clowney's been on the field, he's been among the most noticeable defensive players.

"When you're healthy, you have a lot of fun," he said. "When you're taking care of your body, you're in good health and you know what you love, I think it's fun and exciting to be out there moving around and feeling good."

Clowney hasn't been able to put a full focus on his training camp performances for the last three seasons. In 2018, he was eased into camp as he recovered from a knee injury. In 2019, he was traded midway through training camp to the Seattle Seahawks and had to learn a new defensive system days before Week 1. In 2020, he didn't even have an NFL home until the Titans signed him in the middle of the regular season.

Now, Clowney is as settled as it gets for an NFL veteran. His body is healthy, and his performance suggests he's poised to harass quarterbacks every time he's on the field.

That's what the Browns hoped to see when they added Clowney as the final free-agent piece to their re-loaded defense, and Clowney looks plenty capable of cashing in.

"This is probably the best change that I have had as far as getting involved with the team before I just got to them in one year," he said. "I'm looking for a big outcome out of that this year."

Related Content

news

Rashard Higgins has 'all motivation' necessary to help Browns reach goals

Higgins has stirred plenty of motivation for 2021 by watching the Browns' season-ending game versus the Chiefs from last season
news

Nick Chubb just wants to work — what else would you expect? — after signing extension

Cleveland's no-nonsense RB just wanted to get back to practice
news

Austin Hooper hungry to improve, showcase renewed confidence in Year 2

Hooper admitted his appendicitis 'threw a monkey wrench' in how he performed in 2020. Now, his confidence is back and he's ready to improve in Year 2
news

Baker Mayfield confident he can play 'a whole lot better than last year'

Cleveland's 4th-year QB is ready to hit the ground running into 2021
news

Browns 'starting back at square one,' putting in the work amid high 2021 expectations

The Browns are aware of the lofty expectations ahead in 2021, but they're not letting them affect how they perform training camp
news

Harrison Bryant earns training camp honor after staying strong, keeping quiet

The 2019 John Mackey Award Winner didn't take long to win his first award with the Browns
news

Baker Mayfield sees progress in offense, touts 'room to improve' as season nears

The Browns have 14 days to finish implementing a new playbook before Week 1
news

Bill Callahan says 'progress has been positive' with Jedrick Wills Jr.

Callahan is seeing steady improvements from Wills during a difficult, unusual training camp
news

Malcolm Smith brings Super Bowl experience, underdog mentality to Cleveland

Smith is the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII and has made a career out of exceeding expectations
news

Sheldrick Redwine brings valuable voice to discussions on social injustice, systemic racism

Redwine has shared experiences and taken actions himself to drive social equality
news

Kevin Stefanski encourages 'dialogue and unity' as Browns replace practice time for social justice discussion

The Browns made discussions on social justice their top priority Thursday
Advertising