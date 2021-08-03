BrownsCamp Daily: Defense thrives under intensity of first padded practice

In the practices before the Browns strapped on the pads for the first time in 2021 Training Camp, the offense was operating at a smooth pace. Ooh-and-aah worthy passing plays have been the top highlights from just about every practice day so far, but those days haven't quite painted a full picture of the renewed talent on the defensive side.

That talent showed up Tuesday in Berea.

The pads were on for the first time at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, and red-zone drills and a few more periods of teams reps came with it. The physicality was higher, and the defense thrived as a result — batted balls, an athletic Mack Wilson interception and a few other impressive plays from the defense highlighted Day 6 of camp.

One end of the field was mostly full of cheers and celebrations. The other was full of some frustrations and words of encouragement to improve. Head coach Kevin Stefanski predicted the intensity to be high, and he was right.

"The pads are coming on, so it should be a spirited practice," he said. "It's emotional. I think the guys understand that we need to practice hard but we also have to take care of each other. We've talked about it, and then we're just going to have to do it."

The intensity won't be going down soon. Three of the next four practices will feature pads, so expect the battles to continue all this week.