Fresh Takes: Browns Training Camp Observations - Day 6

— LB Mack Wilson made the defensive play of the day when he came away with an interception during a red zone period, leaping in front of David Njoku and securing the catch as he fell to the ground. His teammates surrounded him in celebration as he ran with the ball the other way.

— DE Jadeveon Clowney was active and disruptive. This matches how defensive line coach Chris Kiffin described his impressions of Clowney a few days ago.

"All I know from Jadeveon is what I have seen in our mandatory minicamp and our first week, and he looks awesome," Kiffin said. "He looks healthy. He is in good spirits. He is attentive in meetings. Everything we have asked of him so far, he has done. I think he is very motivated and very excited. He has already said it, he feels really comfortable here around the locker room, the coaches and all of that. He is in a great spot, and we are excited to have him."

— It was certainly a physical day of work but it was a responsible one, too. Things can get heated during this time of year, but Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear to his players that extracurriculars won't be tolerated.