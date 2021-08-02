By the Numbers: Nick Chubb's consistency, toughness brings tremendous value to Browns backfield

Aug 02, 2021 at 10:03 AM
The Browns announced Monday that star running back Nick Chubb has signed a three-year contract extension. Over his first three NFL seasons, Chubb has accumulated numerous accolades and statistical achievements that only partially highlight the tremendous value he's brought to the franchise.

We've listed a few of them here, and now Cleveland will get to watch for another four seasons as Chubb continues his climb up franchise leaderboards and league rankings.

3,557 - That's how many career rushing yards Chubb has already accumulated after three seasons. He's seventh all-time in franchise history and only 1,155 yards behind Hall of Famer Marion Motley.

4,134 - That's how many scrimmage yards Chubb has produced over his first three seasons. The only player in franchise history to produce more scrimmage yards in their first three seasons? Jim Brown (4,181).

28 - That's how many career rushing touchdowns Chubb has scored. He's only three behind Motley in that category, and it's possible Chubb passes Motley in both career touchdowns and rushing yards in 2021.

4 - Chubb has only missed four NFL games in his career so far, all of which came last season when he suffered a knee injury. When he returned, he didn't need any time to return to the same punishing running back he was before. He still finished the season with 1,067 rushing yards, which ranked 14th in the league.

Photos: Nick Chubb through the years

Nick Chubb, a two-time Pro Bowler who has already established himself as one of the best running backs in team history and has been among the league's best at the position over the past three years, signed a three-year extension that runs through the 2024 season.

190 - Chubb only needed 190 rushing attempts last season to eclipse 1,000 yards. He became the first player since Mercury Morris in 1972 to rush for over 1,000 yards and score 12 touchdowns in 190 or fewer attempts.

5.2 - Chubb has averaged 5.2 yards per carry in his first three NFL seasons, which is the best among all running backs.

168 - Chubb has recorded 168 missed tackles since 2018. The only player above him in that category is Derrick Henry (178).

92 - Chubb is the owner of the longest touchdown run in franchise history. He set it as a rookie in 2018 against the Atlanta Falcons and came 5 yards away from breaking it in 2019 when he ran for 88 yards against the Baltimore Ravens.

10 - That's how many yards Chubb averaged PER CARRY in the fourth quarter last year. The Browns turned to Chubb and fellow RB teammate Kareem Hunt in the fourth quarter plenty of times last year regardless of the score, and fatigued defenses struggled to bring them to the ground.

2 - That's how many years the Browns have Chubb, Hunt and OL JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. together under contract. Those players helped the Browns build the third-best rushing attack in football last season, and now they're set to stay in Cleveland through at least the 2022 season.

2024 - That's how long Chubb is now set to be with the Browns, which would be his seventh NFL season. Get ready, Cleveland.

