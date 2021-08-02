By the Numbers: Nick Chubb's consistency, toughness brings tremendous value to Browns backfield

190 - Chubb only needed 190 rushing attempts last season to eclipse 1,000 yards. He became the first player since Mercury Morris in 1972 to rush for over 1,000 yards and score 12 touchdowns in 190 or fewer attempts.

5.2 - Chubb has averaged 5.2 yards per carry in his first three NFL seasons, which is the best among all running backs.

168 - Chubb has recorded 168 missed tackles since 2018. The only player above him in that category is Derrick Henry (178).

92 - Chubb is the owner of the longest touchdown run in franchise history. He set it as a rookie in 2018 against the Atlanta Falcons and came 5 yards away from breaking it in 2019 when he ran for 88 yards against the Baltimore Ravens.

10 - That's how many yards Chubb averaged PER CARRY in the fourth quarter last year. The Browns turned to Chubb and fellow RB teammate Kareem Hunt in the fourth quarter plenty of times last year regardless of the score, and fatigued defenses struggled to bring them to the ground.

2 - That's how many years the Browns have Chubb, Hunt and OL JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. together under contract. Those players helped the Browns build the third-best rushing attack in football last season, and now they're set to stay in Cleveland through at least the 2022 season.