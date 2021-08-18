Fresh Takes: Browns Training Camp Observations - Day 15

— Asked if WR Odell Beckham Jr. would be able to participate in team drills against his old team, Stefanski said, "we are just following the discretion of the medical team."

— The following players didn't practice because of injuries: WR Ja'Marcus Bradley (neck), Tony Fields II (foot), DE Myles Garrett (hamstring), S Sheldrick Redwine (ankle), CB M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring), CB Denzel Ward (soreness), G Michael Dunn (back), .

— Demetric Felton continues to bounce between WR and RB at practice, and Wednesday marked a day at RB. He'd primarily played at WR up to this point because of the aforementioned injuries affecting the group. Stefanski said he expects the Browns will hone in on a specific position for him by the time they start game-planning for opponents but expressed confidence in his ability to do both within a single game, if necessary.

"You have to also think about how defenses are going to treat him," Stefanski said. "A lot of defenses when they play against a running back that is lined up in the slot or empty a lot, they treat him as a wide receiver so you may get more of a nickel defense. Those are the type of things that Demetric, if he is deserving of being here, he needs to carve out his own role. That is a work in progress, and we will see how it shakes out over the next couple of weeks."