BrownsCamp Daily: Key players return from injuries on Day 14

The Browns were pleased Tuesday to welcome a trio of players they hope can become key 2021 playmakers back to Training Camp.

Safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison Jr. and third-round rookie WR Anthony Schwartz all participated in their first practice of training camp since all three suffered hamstring injuries in the first week of camp. Delpit and Harrison received a few reps in team drills alongside fellow safety John Johnson III, while Schwartz participated in individual drills.

LB Mack Wilson, whom Stefanski said would be "day to day" before Tuesday's practice, was also on the field and participated in individual drills despite suffering a shoulder injury in Saturday's preseason opener.

A handful of players were still held out of practice, however, as the Browns scaled practice intensity down with the New York Giants coming to town Thursday and Friday for joint practices. Those practices will feature pads and as high of an intensity as the Browns have performed in all camp.

"We get some really good work in and we take care of each other," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "It's because we respect each other. It's no different when the Giants come in here. They're our guests and we want to make sure that we work and we work hard and we compete against each other, but we are always going to be taking care of each other and making sure that it's a safe, controlled environment."