Fresh Takes: Observations from Browns Training Camp - Day 14

The Browns kept things light with two joint practices against the New York Giants on deck for later this week

Aug 17, 2021 at 04:53 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns returned Tuesday to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for their first practice back since winning their first preseason game Saturday and their second-to-last practice before they welcome the New York Giants to Berea. 

Joint practices, two of them against New York on Thursday and Friday, are a few days away. As a result, the Browns kept the pads in the locker room on Day 14 and shortened practice by about a 30 minutes compared to most others.

But don't worry — there was still plenty to observe.

Here's what happened at Tuesday's practice.

— Davion Davis was one of the standout players in Saturday's win after making a leaping touchdown catch. He continued the momentum Tuesday and completed another tricky catch near the sidelines on a deep ball, which he managed to secure even as he fell and rolled on the grass. Davis made another catch on a shorter throw near the sidelines a few plays later, only this one didn't require him to fall to the ground.

The receivers room is one of the most crowded on the roster and has already featured arguably the biggest standout player so far in Donovan Peoples-Jones. With a strong performance Saturday and another few catches Tuesday, Davis is adding value to his stock as well.

"I think Davion is a great example of a young player who is just going to control the things that he can control," head coach Kevin Stefanski said before Tuesday's practice. "I think Davion has to do what every young player is doing right now. I think they have to show up, be professional about their job, be attentive in those meeting rooms, put some great work out here together with their teammates on the field and really that is all they can control."

— Odell Beckham Jr. was another receiver who drew a few cheers from the crowd. He's been used sparingly in training camp as he eases back from a knee injury, but he was back running full speed and making hard cuts in a series of individual drills. Fans cheered when Beckham made two deep-ball catches even though no defense was on the field.

Stefanski couldn't say whether Beckham would participate in joint practices against the Giants later this week but continued to say Beckham will follow the team's plan as he settles back into things.

"Ramping him up appropriately," he said. "It's what we've been doing the whole time. He will be out there today and get some good work in."

— Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Anthony Schwartz all returned to their first practice since each of them suffered hamstring injuries during the first week of camp. Schwartz, the third-round rookie, will work his way into the receivers mix, while Harrison and Delpit will look to work their way back to NFL speed and begin garnering on-field reps with John Johnson III to complete the safety trio the Browns believe will pay massive dividends on defense.

— Speaking of Johnson, he made what could be considered the second-best play of the day (behind Davis' grab) with a one-hand catch on a pass purposely thrown out of bounds. Johnson, out of the play and on the sidelines, was holding his helmet in his other hand and drew a loud cheer from the crowd after making the grab.

— Practice ended with the entire team completing a round of push-ups. After the huddle, quarterback Baker Mayfield walked over and delivered a "thank you" message to a group of 120 VIP military guests composed of active service members and veterans from all branches.

— LB Mack Wilson was tabbed by Stefanski as "day to day" with a shoulder injury before Tuesday's practice but still participated in individual drills. Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward, MJ Stewart Jr., Tony Fields II, Sheldrick Redwine and Anthony Hollins did not participate. DT Malik McDowell (rib) also returned to practice after not practicing last week.

— Stefanski extended his condolences to the family of Browns legend Dick Schafrath, who passed away Sunday at age 84, before he took questions in his Tuesday availability.

"Condolences to the Schafrath family," Stefanski said. "An Ohio man – Ohio State, Cleveland Brown. A legend. I was not fortunate enough to meet him, but again, condolences to his family."

— The Browns are back Wednesday for another practice, which will also be the final practice with fans in attendance. Practice is set to begin at 2:25 p.m.

