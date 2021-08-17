Fresh Takes: Observations from Browns Training Camp - Day 14

— Odell Beckham Jr. was another receiver who drew a few cheers from the crowd. He's been used sparingly in training camp as he eases back from a knee injury, but he was back running full speed and making hard cuts in a series of individual drills. Fans cheered when Beckham made two deep-ball catches even though no defense was on the field.

Stefanski couldn't say whether Beckham would participate in joint practices against the Giants later this week but continued to say Beckham will follow the team's plan as he settles back into things.

"Ramping him up appropriately," he said. "It's what we've been doing the whole time. He will be out there today and get some good work in."

— Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Anthony Schwartz all returned to their first practice since each of them suffered hamstring injuries during the first week of camp. Schwartz, the third-round rookie, will work his way into the receivers mix, while Harrison and Delpit will look to work their way back to NFL speed and begin garnering on-field reps with John Johnson III to complete the safety trio the Browns believe will pay massive dividends on defense.

— Speaking of Johnson, he made what could be considered the second-best play of the day (behind Davis' grab) with a one-hand catch on a pass purposely thrown out of bounds. Johnson, out of the play and on the sidelines, was holding his helmet in his other hand and drew a loud cheer from the crowd after making the grab.

— Practice ended with the entire team completing a round of push-ups. After the huddle, quarterback Baker Mayfield walked over and delivered a "thank you" message to a group of 120 VIP military guests composed of active service members and veterans from all branches.

— LB Mack Wilson was tabbed by Stefanski as "day to day" with a shoulder injury before Tuesday's practice but still participated in individual drills. Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward, MJ Stewart Jr., Tony Fields II, Sheldrick Redwine and Anthony Hollins did not participate. DT Malik McDowell (rib) also returned to practice after not practicing last week.

— Stefanski extended his condolences to the family of Browns legend Dick Schafrath, who passed away Sunday at age 84, before he took questions in his Tuesday availability.

"Condolences to the Schafrath family," Stefanski said. "An Ohio man – Ohio State, Cleveland Brown. A legend. I was not fortunate enough to meet him, but again, condolences to his family."